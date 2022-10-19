This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 275kg sold for €890 (€3.24/kg).

The Irish Suckler Society, in conjunction with Ballinakill Mart, held a weanling show and sale on Tuesday evening.

The main objective of the society’s show and sales is to “promote and highlight sucklers in a way that matters. Our aim is to stop the demise of the suckler cow and promote the importance of these suckler sales,” according to Ger O’Brien from the society.

There were 270 cattle on the night, with the majority being good-quality continental types.

There was a strong trade for the showy-type animal, with buyers in attendance from Northern Ireland and exporters trying to meet demands, with farmer buyers from neighbouring counties hungry for weanlings and store heifers.

Lighter heifers

Lighter weanling heifers weighing 275kg to 375kg ranged from €2.30/kg to €3.20/kg. One March 2022-born 355kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,040 (€3.10/kg).

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg bracket ranged from €2.20/kg for a November 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 440kg that sold for €970 up to €3.30/kg for an April 2021-born Charolais- cross heifer weighing 455kg that sold for €1,500.

The top price of €3,000 in the heifer ring was for an August 2021-born Belgian Blue--cross show-type heifer weighing 530kg that made €5.66/kg. She was a first-prizewinner.

Also making over the €5.00/kg mark was another showtype Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in August 2021, weighing 540kg and selling for €2,720 (€5.03/kg).

Solid demand

There was a solid demand for weanling bulls, with a large number of Charolais- and Limousin-crosses exceeding €3.00/kg, with the top price for an April 2022-born Belgian Blue calf weighing 275kg that sold for €1,330 (€4.84/kg).

Male weanlings weighing 300kg to 400kg ranged from €2.80/kg to €3.10/kg.

One March 2022-born Limousin-cross weighing 390kg sold for €1,350 (€3.46/kg).

This was a special collection sale here tonight and it is clear that there is a strong demand for quality

Heavier weanling bulls in the 400kg to 500kg weight range varied in price from €2.60/kg to €3.25/kg.

One January 2022-born Blonde d’Aquitaine-cross weighing 420kg sold for€1,100 (€2.61/kg), while stronger Limousin types made slightly more.

One Limousin, born November 2021 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,290 (€3.23/kg).

There was strong online activity on the night, with approximately 25% of buyers making their purchases online.

Mart manager Colm McEvoy commented: “This was a special collection sale here tonight and it is clear that there is a strong demand for quality among buyers.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer born January 2021 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,000 (€2.50/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born August 2021 and weighing 530kg sold for €3,000 (€5.66/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull born October 2021 and weighing 365kg sold for €1,170 (€3.21/kg).

This Blonde d’Aquitaine-cross heifer born March 2020 and weighing 555kg sold for €1,600 (€2.88/kg).

This Limousin-cross born March 2022 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,350 (€3.46/kg).

This pen of five Charolais bullocks born January and February 2022 and weighing 457kg sold for €1,370 (€3.00/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross heifers born January 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,000 (€2.50/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull calf born April 2022 and weighing 275kg sold for €1,330 (€4.84/kg).

This Limousin bull born November 2021 and weighing 605kg sold for €1,700 (€2.81/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer born August 2021 and weighing 540kg sold for €2,720 (€5.04/kg).