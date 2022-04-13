This freshly calved heifer, born February 2020 and with an EBI of €223, sold for €2,080.

With 210 cows and maiden heifers on offer, the dairy sale at Corrin Mart on Friday last was a tale of two halves.

Demand for calved cows was excellent, while the appetite for maiden heifers was that bit tougher in comparison with other years.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Sean Leahy said: “Cows were a very good trade, anything in milk that could be milked that evening and start paying back straight away, there was plenty appetite for them.

“The average sale price for cows was €1,870 and we had a 96% clearance for them. Demand was very consistent.

“One farmer selling averaged €2,000 – those were cows that had really good EBI and milk recording records.

Staying in Munster

“A lot of the cows sold from January right through to the middle of March would have been bought by Northern buyers, but they seem to have eased off since then.

“A good share of cows from this week would have stayed in Munster or gone to the midlands.”

In comparison with the cows, trade was that bit tougher for maiden heifers, as Sean explains.

“This sale was our first day with maiden heifers this year and it was much tougher than other years.

“We got over €1,000 for a few, but came down as far as €500 for some, but most sold for upwards of €650.

“Weight was a big factor; they’d need to be 320kg to 350kg with good EBI to be at the top end of the sale. The lighters ones just didn’t meet the same demand.”

Trade for late spring-calving cows from three weeks to a month out from calving was similar to other years. They were making between €1,000 and €1,400.

Heifer trade

There was a 70% clearance for the heifers and, in a way, trade reflected that on the beef side. Calved cows that could start returning money relatively quickly were a roaring trade, but there wasn’t the same appetite for younger stock.

With input costs having risen significantly, it’s understandable that there is more caution when it comes to taking on extra stock that won’t give a return for the bones of 12 months.

Across the board, demand was greatest for stock with good EBI and milk recording records behind them.

Corrin has another dairy sale booked in for this Friday, with 140 animals, made up of 100 cows and 40 maiden heifers.

In pictures

This freshly calved heifer, born February 2020 and with an EBI of €206, sold for €1,720.

This freshly calved second-calver, born February 2019 and with an EBI of €216, sold for €1,260.

This freshly calved heifer, born January 2020 and with an EBI of €225, sold for €1,660.

This freshly calved heifer, born January 2020 and with an EBI of €194, sold for €2,160.

This freshly calved second calver, born February 2019 and with an EBI of €198, sold for €1,960.

This freshly calved second-calver, born February 2019 and with an EBI of €168, sold for €1,780.

This freshly calved second-calver, born February 2019 and with an EBI of €201, sold for €2,000.

This maiden heifer, born January 2021 and with an EBI of €254, sold for €980.

This freshly calved third-calver, born March 2018 and with an EBI of €222, sold for €1,780.

This freshly calved second-calver, born February 2019 and with an EBI of €210, sold for €1,740.

This freshly calved heifer, born January 2020 and with an EBI of €179, sold for €1,700.

This freshly calved heifer, born January 2020 and with an EBI of €216, sold for €1,880.

This freshly calved heifer, born February 2020 and with an EBI of €218, sold for €1,740.

This freshly calved Holstein-cross-Montbeliarde heifer, born February 2020 and with an EBI of €227, sold for €1,940.

This freshly calved heifer, born March 2020 and with an EBI of €217, sold for €2,260.

Freeze Brand 2140 - This maiden heifer, born January 2021, EBI €181, sold for €780. Freeze Brand 2115 - This maiden heifer, born January 2021, EBI €210, sold for €580. Freeze Brand 2121 - This maiden heifer, born January 2021, EBI €210, sold for €1,000. Freeze Brand 2122 - This maiden heifer, born January 2021, EBI €223, sold for €900. Freeze Brand 2116 - This maiden heifer, born January 2021, EBI €234, sold for €1,000.

Left to right - this freshly calved second-calver, born March 2019, EBI €183, sold for €1,800. This freshly calved second-calver, born February 2019, EBI €179, sold for €1,740. This freshly calved heifer, born February 2020, EBI €227, sold for €1,940. This freshly calved heifer, born February 2020, EBI €218, sold for €1,940.