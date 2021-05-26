This Belgian Blue-sired heifer weighed 750kg and sold for the top price at €2,680 (€3.57/kg).

Situated in the middle of the countryside half way between the Kerry towns of Castleisland and Tralee is Gortatlea Mart.

The independently-owned mart has seen huge success in recent years, with sales growing week on week.

Last Friday, the Irish Farmers Journal visited one of its three weekly sales, which attracted an entry of over 850 cattle.

A strong entry of cull cows made up around 40% of the numbers, with slightly more bullocks making up the rest.

Buyers remained eager throughout the nearly eight hour-long sale resulting in a clearance rate of over 97%.

This Belgian Blue heifer weighed 725kg and sold for €2,010 (€2.77/kg).

This four-year-old Limousin cow weighed 685kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.31/kg).

This 13-year-old Limousin cow weighed 725kg and sold for €1,250 (€1.72/kg).

This 32-month-old Charolais cow weighed 660kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.23/kg).

This eight-year-old Limousin cow weighed 775kg and sold for €1,790 (€2.31/kg).

This three-year-old Belgian Blue heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.13/kg).

Speaking after the sale, Gortatlea Mart manager Maurice Brosnan said: “Numbers are very large for this time of year, as the weather seems to be bringing them out.

“Trade has eased slightly since the return of ringside bidders, but I wouldn’t put it down to that, it’s definitely more so the weather we’re experiencing.

Mart manager Maurice Brosnan in the new facilities.

“Anything close to the knife is holding very strong. Factory feedlots and northern buyers are driving them heavier lots. Especially the Angus lots, they’re a pleasure to sell.

“We had over 330 cull cows on offer, with prices having eased for them P grade stock, but good continental and coloured cattle are still holding well,” said Maurice.

This eight-year-old Charolais cow weighed 700kg and sold for €1,340 (€1.91/kg).

This seven-year-old Charolais cow weighed 675kg and sold for €1,300 (€1.93/kg).

This eight-year-old Hereford cow weighed 660kg and sold for €1,060 (€1.60/kg).

This five-year-old Simmental cow weighed 680kg and sold for €1,250 (€1.84/kg).

This eight-year-old Limousin cow weighed 775kg and sold for €1,350 (€1.74/kg).

This Rotbunt cow was born March 2018, weighed 525kg and sold for €770 (€1.47/kg).

These continental cows that were selling well sold as high as €2.33/kg, which was paid for a 665kg Charolais cow that hit the market at €1,550.

Top-price Limousin cull cow was a 775kg cow that sold for €1,790 (€2.31/kg).

In general, younger cows with that bit of shape and a continental sire were seen hitting from €2.10/kg and higher on a number of occasions.

Older beef-sired cows or those that needed feeding for a time saw prices start at €1.80/kg.

Friesian cull cows sold up to €1.84/kg, but the general go was between €1.50/kg and €1.60/kg.

Top price of the sale went to an E grade fed Blue heifer that tipped the scales at 750kg.

She hit the market at an impressive €3.57/kg or €2,680.

This seven-year-old Friesian cow weighed 635kg and sold for €820 (€1.29/kg).

This seven-year-old Friesian cow weighed 585kg and sold for €770 (€1.32/kg).

Heavier bullocks and heifers of all breeds were in high demand, but light on the ground.

Those in excess of 600kg were constantly hitting €1,500-plus.

Those better-quality short-keep lots sub-600kg also saw a bite, with the majority hitting between €700 and €800 with the weight.