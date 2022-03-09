There was plenty action in Kanturk Mart, with 600 calves going through the ring this week.

Kanturk Mart was a hive of activity at its sale on Tuesday, with 1,250 animals entered including 600 calves.

Calf prices held steady with shipping calves making from €10 up to €65.

Stronger Friesians were making up to €130, with the odd few exceeding this price range.

This March 2021-born heifer weighing 365kg sold for €830, €2.36/kg.

Solid one-month-old Angus and Hereford calves made €225 up to €380, while younger and lighter ones were mainly making from €130 to €200.

Pick of the trade

Across bullocks and heifers, the pick of the trade were forward and factory-fit Angus and Hereford cattle.

This March 2021-born heifer weighing 380kg sold for €860, €2.26/kg.

Prices from €2.30/kg up to a tops of €2.75/kg were available for these, with forward continentals scarce but in the same price bracket.

Most Angus and Hereford stores weighing from 280kg up to 400kg were making from €2.30/kg up to €2.60/kg.

Forward Friesian cows were making €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, while feeder cows were making €200 with their weight.

This August 2019-born bullock weighing 647kg sold for €1,770, €2.74/kg.

Dry suckler cows were great sellers too, with up to €2.20/kg available for those.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “Since January, we’ve never been as busy. We’re up about 3,000 animals in the first two months of the year. Online selling has been a great help.

This January 2020-born bullock weighing 436kg, he made €1,040, €2.39/kg.

“The Angus are the cream of the crop and they’re followed really closely by Herefords.”

Input costs

Kanturk has had a much busier March than usual and Seamus puts this down to rising input costs.

“Young stores have appeared much earlier this year. Usually they’d start after St Patrick’s Day.

This March 2021-born heifer weighing 317kg sold for €730, €2.30/kg.

“There’s a lot of people conscious of what silage is going to cost for the year, so if they have a stock of it now, they’re happier to sell the cattle earlier on with the prices they’re making.”

Other lots

This March 2021-born heifer weighing 268kg, she made €580, €2.16/kg.

Weighing 341kg, this February 2021-born heifer sold for €2.23/kg.

A March 2020-born heifer weighing 565kg she made €1,300, €2.30/kg.

This March 2020-born heifer weighing 497kg sold for €1,270, €2.56/kg.

This month-old bull calf sold for €170.

This three-week-old bull calf sold for €380.

This three-week-old bull calf sold for €40.