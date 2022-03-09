Kanturk Mart was a hive of activity at its sale on Tuesday, with 1,250 animals entered including 600 calves.
Calf prices held steady with shipping calves making from €10 up to €65.
Stronger Friesians were making up to €130, with the odd few exceeding this price range.
Solid one-month-old Angus and Hereford calves made €225 up to €380, while younger and lighter ones were mainly making from €130 to €200.
Pick of the trade
Across bullocks and heifers, the pick of the trade were forward and factory-fit Angus and Hereford cattle.
Prices from €2.30/kg up to a tops of €2.75/kg were available for these, with forward continentals scarce but in the same price bracket.
Most Angus and Hereford stores weighing from 280kg up to 400kg were making from €2.30/kg up to €2.60/kg.
Forward Friesian cows were making €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, while feeder cows were making €200 with their weight.
Dry suckler cows were great sellers too, with up to €2.20/kg available for those.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “Since January, we’ve never been as busy. We’re up about 3,000 animals in the first two months of the year. Online selling has been a great help.
“The Angus are the cream of the crop and they’re followed really closely by Herefords.”
Input costs
Kanturk has had a much busier March than usual and Seamus puts this down to rising input costs.
“Young stores have appeared much earlier this year. Usually they’d start after St Patrick’s Day.
“There’s a lot of people conscious of what silage is going to cost for the year, so if they have a stock of it now, they’re happier to sell the cattle earlier on with the prices they’re making.”
