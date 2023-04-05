This pedigree second-calver with an EBI of €288 and dam of Ballintosig Star Trek (FR8862) sold for €8150.

On Friday 31 March, Corrin Mart, Fermoy, held the bittersweet complete clearance sale of Anthony Flavin’s Ballintosig herd from Kileagh, Co Cork.

The sale included 50 lots of females, including springing heifers and cows up to their seventh lactation. The sale was met with a full clearance and excellent prices throughout, as buyers were keen to get their hands on these top-tier genetics.

These top-quality cows were from one of the highest EBI herds in the country, with a herd average of VG- and EX-classified cows.

The renowned Ballintosig herd has bred numerous bulls into AI stations, including AWB, OTS, Real McCoy, Mister Man and Star Trek.

Top price

The top price was fetched for February 2021-born cow Ballintosig FR4785 Amber 939, with an EBI of €288.

The Glenaboy Ronald daughter bred the AI sire Star Trek and milked 6,208kg in her first lactation and she sold for €8,150.

Following closely behind and selling for €8,050 was Ballintosig FR4439 Amber 839 with an EBI of €271.

The February 2019-born Killalough Samir daughter milked 5,118kg in her first lactation and 6,314kg in her second lactation.

There were three Killalough Samir daughters sold in Friday’s sale and they had an average price of €6,467.

Ballintosig FR4021 Amber 909, the mother of AI bull Mister Man, sold for €7,400. With an EBI of €282, the Ballinteskin Arnold daughter born in March 2020 milked 5,763kg in her first lactation and 7,387kg in her second lactation.

Second-calver

Selling for €6,000 was second calver Ballintosig FR4439 Annie 900. The Killalough Samir daughter had an EBI of €253 and milked 5,607kg in her first lactation and 7,149kg in her second lactation.

First-calver Balintosig FR4785 Amber 960 was next to hit the polls after she secured €5,900. With an EBI of €321, the Glenaboy Ronald daughter - bred from an EX90-classified dam - milked 5,751kg in her first lactation.

Selling for €5,350 was Ballintosig FR4439 Katie 899 - another Killalough Samir daughter with an EBI of €264. She was followed by a Ballycampion Laurence daughter BallintosigFR4722 Amber 959 with an EBI of €280. The February 2020-born cow milked 6,579kg in her first lactation and sold for €4,700.

Another from the Amber line, Ballintosig FR4724 Amber 950, with an EBI of €264, sold for €4,600. The Ballintosig Real McCoy daughter milked 5,854kg in her first lactation.

There were two cows to secure €4,150, the first of which was a Haggard Franko daughter with an EBI of €232 and the second being a February 2021-born heifer sired by Scorduff Neart that had an EBI of €264.

In pictures

This pedigree third-calver with an EBI of €271 sold for €8,050.

This pedigree third-calver with an EBI of €282 and dam of Ballintosig Mister Man (FR7749) sold for €7,400.

This pedigree first-calver with an EBI of €330 sold for €6,250.

This pedigree third-calver with an EBI of €264 sold for €5,350.

This pedigree sixth-calver with an EBI of €333 sold for €4,000.

This pedigree fourth-calver with an EBI of €187 sold for €3,400.