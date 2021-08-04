The prizewinning pen of ewe hoggets with great length and size sold for €285.

The Tullow Sheep Breeders Association premier show and sale held on Wednesday kicked off the main breeding ewe sales calendar in excellent form.

Ewe lambs increased in price by €20 to €25 on last year’s levels, while the hogget trade was stronger by anywhere from €25 to €40, depending on the class of hogget.

The fourth-prizewinning ewe lambs weighed 58kg and sold for €189.

The general run of prices for an entry in excess of 1,200 ewe lambs was between €140 and €170 per head.

Presentation

Breeding and lamb presentation influenced prices more than weight, with lighter ewe lambs weighing 36kg to 38kg capable of hitting prices of €140 €145.

These sharp-headed ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €154.

Stronger ewe lambs weighing 41kg to 44kg traded from €145 to €165 for the medium range lambs, with a strong selection of heavier ewe lambs rising to €180 to €190.

In the region of 10 lots of super-quality ewe lambs exceeded the €200 mark, selling to a top of €275 for the first-prizewinners.

Positive trade

Mart manager Eric Driver said the confidence of buyers on the back of positive market performance made the trade one for the history books.

These nice-quality ewe lambs weighing 41kg sold for €144.

“Huge credit has to go to the exhibitors for the manner in which ewe lambs were presented, with buyers turning out in force to source ewe lambs and hoggets that tick all the maternal boxes,” he said.

Ewe hoggets sold in general from €220 to €260 in what can be described as a very consistent trade for an entry of just over 1,000 hoggets.

These 43kg ewe lambs with a browner head sold for €152.

The top prizewinning pens of ewe hoggets traded from €265 to €285 and again met a consistent trade.

Improvement

Eric said: “The fitter hoggets recorded the greatest improvement, with prices up €30 to €40 per head.

“The top run of heavier hoggets increased by €20, showing that there is an upper price point that farmers are willing to pay.”

These lighter ewe lambs weighing 38kg sold for €140.

This was also reflected in some buyers who would normally concentrate on ewe hoggets only also active in the ewe lamb ring.

The second Tullow Sheep Breeders Association sale takes place on Wednesday 25 August.

Other lots

This pen of hoggets with a whiter-speckled head sold for €240.

This pen of lighter hoggets with a blacker-head sold for €220.

These top-quality ewe lambs weighing 46kg sold for €170.

This pen of lighter but well-bred ewe lambs weighing 36kg sold for €148.