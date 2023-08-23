Ennis Mart’s special weanling sale on Tuesday witnessed a vibrant trade for an entry of over 600 R and U grading Charolais and Limousin bulls and heifers.

The demand for quality continental bulls weighing from 300kg to 400kg was particularly strong, with bulls recording a fine average price of €3.20/kg, with the highest-quality lots exceeding €3.50/kg.

Heavier bulls weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.04/kg, with specialist feeders and factory feedlot agents active, while a smaller number of 500kg-plus averaged €2.78/kg.

Manager Martin McNamara commented that the sale provides more optimism heading into peak weanling sales.

Lighter weanling heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged €2.95/kg with those from 300kg to 400kg selling for an average of €2.92/kg. Heavier heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg recorded a similar average price of €2.91/kg.

Martin said: “We had plenty of fancy prices with heifers selling to as high as €5/kg for the first-prizewinning Blue, with other heifers with breeding potential selling from €3.40/kg to €4/kg. We were pleased with the general run of prices and there is a clear indication that quality stock will still come to the top when there are other challenges at play.”

In pictures

This 380kg Charolais-cross bull born 21/01/2023 sold for €1,200 (€3.16/kg).

Weighing 490kg, this Charolais-cross bull born 22/01/2023 sold for €1,480 (€3.02/kg).

This Limousin bull weighing 325kg and born 01/04/2023 sold for €1,050 (€3.23/kg).

This 400kg Charolais-cross bull born 22/01/2023 sold for €1,170 (€2.93/kg).

This top-quality Limousin bull weighing 500kg and born 18/12/2022 sold for €1,510 (€3.02/kg).

The first-prizewinning Charolais-cross bull weighing 420kg and born 14/02/2023 sold for €1,460 (€3.48/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 355kg and born 27/09/2022 sold for €1,080 (€3.04/kg).

This Limousin bull born 20/10/2022 and weighing 315kg sold for €970 (€3.08/kg).

Weighing 325kg, this Limousin bull born 1/04/2023 sold for €1,000 (€3.08/kg).