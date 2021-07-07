Saturday last saw Balla Mart host its weekly cattle sale where over 500 cattle went through the ring.
The sale saw a trade that was, to say the least, outstanding for quality cattle, with some heifers and bullocks making over €1,000 on top of their weight.
A large number of these factory-fit bullocks on offer caused huge bidding wars between some buyers.
With a super show of quality on the day, the trade never slackened, with as much fight for the last bullock into the ring as there was for the first.
Factory-fit bullocks
Factory-fit bullocks weighing 650kg-plus saw an average of €2.40/kg, with some heavier bullocks in this bracket reaching close to €2.60/kg.
“Cattle were dearer this week than any other week in the last month,” mart staff commented during the sale.
Bullocks weighing 550kg-plus saw a lesser trade, with these bullocks averaging near €2.15/kg, while the top bullocks in this weight made €2.20/kg and poorer dairy-bred stock reached €2.05/kg.
The confidence wasn’t there for buyers for feeding bullocks, with those weighing less than 550kg seeing an average of around €2.20/kg for the top-quality cattle, with poorer bullocks at the same weight only averaging €2.10/kg.
Heifers
In the female ring, factory-fit heifers and breeding heifers stole the limelight.
Heavier heifers were to the fore, with a demand for both factory-fit heifers and strong heifers suitable for breeding.
Heifers weighing 600kg-plus saw a super trade, with an average of €2.45/kg and some poorer heavy heifers averaging €2.35/kg.
Heifers weighing 500kg-plus saw an average of €2.50/kg, with a strong trade for these heifers, as many were suitable.
Heifers weighing 400kg-plus saw a super trade, with the tops of this bracket averaging €3.05/kg and the poorer heifers at this weight still selling for an impressive €2.85/kg.
Some of these lighter weanling heifers were fatstock quality cattle, which helped drive the trade for them.
Mart manager Stephen Hannon commented: “With numbers like this in a sale in July, it is very positive for the beef sector.
“However, numbers will all be dependant on the price of beef. We’d be hoping the factories leave beef a competitive price for the coming months.”
