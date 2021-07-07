This March 2018-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 695kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.15/kg).

Saturday last saw Balla Mart host its weekly cattle sale where over 500 cattle went through the ring.

The sale saw a trade that was, to say the least, outstanding for quality cattle, with some heifers and bullocks making over €1,000 on top of their weight.

This March 2020-born Limousin Bullock weighed 435kg and sold for €960 (€2.20/kg).

A large number of these factory-fit bullocks on offer caused huge bidding wars between some buyers.

With a super show of quality on the day, the trade never slackened, with as much fight for the last bullock into the ring as there was for the first.

This May 2019-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.36/kg).

Factory-fit bullocks

Factory-fit bullocks weighing 650kg-plus saw an average of €2.40/kg, with some heavier bullocks in this bracket reaching close to €2.60/kg.

“Cattle were dearer this week than any other week in the last month,” mart staff commented during the sale.

This March 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 415kg and sold for €1,070 (€2.57/kg).

Bullocks weighing 550kg-plus saw a lesser trade, with these bullocks averaging near €2.15/kg, while the top bullocks in this weight made €2.20/kg and poorer dairy-bred stock reached €2.05/kg.

This May 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 305kg and sold for €810 (€2.65/kg).

The confidence wasn’t there for buyers for feeding bullocks, with those weighing less than 550kg seeing an average of around €2.20/kg for the top-quality cattle, with poorer bullocks at the same weight only averaging €2.10/kg.

This May 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 505kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.49/kg).

Heifers

In the female ring, factory-fit heifers and breeding heifers stole the limelight.

Heavier heifers were to the fore, with a demand for both factory-fit heifers and strong heifers suitable for breeding.

Heifers weighing 600kg-plus saw a super trade, with an average of €2.45/kg and some poorer heavy heifers averaging €2.35/kg.

This May 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.20/kg).

Heifers weighing 500kg-plus saw an average of €2.50/kg, with a strong trade for these heifers, as many were suitable.

Heifers weighing 400kg-plus saw a super trade, with the tops of this bracket averaging €3.05/kg and the poorer heifers at this weight still selling for an impressive €2.85/kg.

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €1,070 (€2.97/kg).

Some of these lighter weanling heifers were fatstock quality cattle, which helped drive the trade for them.

Mart manager Stephen Hannon commented: “With numbers like this in a sale in July, it is very positive for the beef sector.

This March 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 820kg and sold for €2,080 (€2.53/kg).

“However, numbers will all be dependant on the price of beef. We’d be hoping the factories leave beef a competitive price for the coming months.”

Other lots

This May 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 415kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.01/kg).

This February 2020-born Hereford bullock weighed 550kg and sold for €1,090 (€1.98/kg).