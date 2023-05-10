This Limousin cow born in March 2018 and weighing 780kg sold for €1,930 (€2.47/kg).

Elphin Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday, with over 90 cattle being sold through the ring.

Continued strong demand for cattle resulted in a 100% clearance rate. Trade remained steady with good cattle prices reflecting the high quality of stock on offer.

Bullocks between 300kg and 400kg averaged €3.19/kg, while a Charolais weighing 305kg sold for €1,070 (€3.52/kg).

Cattle above 500kg were also a solid trade, with a 570kg Limousin bullock selling for €1,523.

Light heifers between 300kg and 400kg came in at €3.34/kg, with an Aberdeen Angus heifer weighing 260kg selling for €910 (€3.50/kg). A Limousin heifer weighing 435kg sold for €1,270 (€2.92/kg).

The heavier heifers over 500kg averaged €2.77/kg, with a Charolais heifer weighing 650kg selling for €1,720 (€2.65/kg).

There was a good entry of suckler cows, with a 2015 Charolais cow weighing 740kg selling for €2,230, while a 2013-born Belgian Blue cow weighing 735kg sold for €1,970.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “Cattle numbers are getting smaller, but there still remains a good farmer trade nevertheless. There is still plenty of good-quality cattle on show each week, with good bullocks still achieving north of €3/kg.”

In pictures

This Belgian Blue cow born in June 2013 and weighing 735kg sold for €1,970 (€2.68/kg).

This Limousin bullock born in January 2023 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,190 (€3.55/kg).

This Hereford bullock born in March 2021 and weighing 705kg sold for €1,810 (€2.57/kg).

This Hereford cow born in September 2018 and weighing 810kg sold for €1,970 (€2.43/kg).