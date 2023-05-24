There was plenty of action ringside in Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

Roscommon Mart held its weekly weanling sale last Tuesday afternoon, with over 120 cattle being sold through the ring.

The good weather across the west of the country has brought out grass buyers, as grazing conditions improve.

As a result, trade has remained steady at the marts, with a strong demand for cattle both online and ringside from factory agents and farmer buyers, which resulted in a 85% clearance rate on Tuesday.

There was a large show of continental cattle, with Charolais and Limousin-cross cattle dominating the sale.

Heifers

Heifers between 200kg and 300kg averaged €3.05/kg, such as a 250kg Charolais-cross heifer weighing 250kg selling for €800 (€3.20/kg).

Those between 300kg and 400kg averaged €2.63/kg, with a 320kg Charolais-cross heifer selling for €850 (€2.66/kg), while a Limousin-cross at 355kg sold for €980 (€2.76/kg).

Heavier cattle over 400kg averaged €2.90/kg, with some making a little more, such as a 410kg Charolais-cross heifer selling for €1,310 (€3.20/kg), while another at 400kg sold for €1,080 (2.70/kg).

Overall, heifers averaged €3.05/kg, with the top price of €1,630 (€4.23/kg) paid for a 385kg Charolais-cross heifer.

Bulls

Bulls were the highlight of the trade on Tuesday, with those between 300kg and 400kg making an average of €3/kg, such as a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 330kg selling for €960 (€2.90/kg), while one Charolais weighing 420kg sold for €1,210 (€2.88/kg).

There was a selection of bullocks also on offer that made top money, with mostly farmer buyers looking to secure these types of animals.

One bullock weighing 385kg sold for €1,250 (€3.25/kg), while another at 365kg sold for an astonishing price of €1,290 (€3.53/kg).

The overall average was €3/kg, with the top price being paid for a pair of Charolais-cross bulls which were bought for €1,300 each (€3.85/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Roscommon Mart manager Tony Conry said: “The number of cattle through the ring has dropped in recent weeks, with cattle being turned out to grass, but buyers are still hungry for cattle.

“We had a few four- and five-star heifers that sought lots of interest from those entered into the SCEP scheme, but buyers seemed to be out in search of bulls, as they fetched better prices.

“There were some bullocks also on show this afternoon which made good money with many making north of €3/kg.”

In pictures

This Simmental-cross bull, born in April 2022 and weighing 430kg, sold for €1,180 (€2.74/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in June 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €780 (€2.26/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,180 (€2.81/kg).

This four-star Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 365kg, sold for €1,020 (€2.79/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2022 and weighing 360kg, sold for €1,060 (€2.94/kg).

This four-star Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 450kg, sold for €1,300 (€2.89/kg).

This four-star Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €1,140 (€3.30/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in June 2022 and weighing 295kg, sold for €720 (€2.44/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2022 and weighing 320kg, sold for €850 (€2.65/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 460kg, sold for €1,220 (€2.65/kg).

This Simmental-cross bull, born in April 2022 and weighing 470kg, sold for €1,240 (€2.64/kg).