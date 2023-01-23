This Charolais-cross heifer, born in July 2021 and weighing 455kg, sold for €1,400 (€3.08/kg).

Last Friday’s special heifer and cow sale in Roscommon Mart was met with a 100% clearance for cows and a 95% clearance for heifers in a 150-lot sale.

The good trade here in Roscommon gets even better! This Limousin- cross heifer born April 2021 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,580 (€3.95/kg). @farmersjournal @FJBeef @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/GllQtjDPVw — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023

A short clip to kick off this morning but the @farmersjournal are back on the road ????We are in Roscommon today where this @irishcharolais - cross cow born June 2016 and weighing 790kg sold for €2,400 (€3.03/kg). Special entry of heifers here after the cows today @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/b9LPUL5h1E — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023

There was a great trade from start to finish, with dry cows meeting steady demand all day, with one Charolais-cross cow weighing 890kg selling for €2,680 (€3.01/kg) and one Limousin-cross cow weighing 655kg selling for €2,180 (€3.33/kg).

Good-quality fleshed continental heifers were met with a buoyant trade, with Charolais-cross heifers selling from €3.10/kg to €3.17/kg, with Limousin-cross heifers selling from €2.95/kg to €3.10/kg.

Roscommon Mart will hold a special bullock sale on Friday 27 January. On Saturday 11 February, the mart's usual organic sale will include a special entry of four- and five-star cattle on behalf of Mary Conry-Candler.

This special entry is made up of cow and calf lots, as well as in-calf heifers, in-calf cows and a number of maiden heifers.

Sale stats

Total number of entries: 150.

Clearance rate: 95%.

Top price: €2,680 for a Charolais-cross cow weighing 890kg.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 600kg, sold for €1,960 (€3.27/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 570kg, sold for €1,850 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in February 2021 and weighing 645kg, sold for €1,900 (€2.95/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in February 2021 and weighing 525kg, sold for €1,500 (€2.85/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 535kg, sold for €1,590 (€2.97/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born in April 2019 and weighing 790kg, sold for €1,990 (€2.52/kg).

This Simmental cow, born in January 2017 and weighing 870kg, sold for €2,360 (€2.71/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow, born in January 2019 and weighing 815kg, sold for €2,650 (€3.25/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow, born in February 2015 and weighing 815kg, sold for €1,930 (€2.37/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born in June 2016 and weighing 790kg, sold for €2,400 (€3.03/kg).