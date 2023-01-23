Last Friday’s special heifer and cow sale in Roscommon Mart was met with a 100% clearance for cows and a 95% clearance for heifers in a 150-lot sale.
The good trade here in Roscommon gets even better! This Limousin- cross heifer born April 2021 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,580 (€3.95/kg). @farmersjournal @FJBeef @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/GllQtjDPVw— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023
A short clip to kick off this morning but the @farmersjournal are back on the road ????We are in Roscommon today where this @irishcharolais - cross cow born June 2016 and weighing 790kg sold for €2,400 (€3.03/kg). Special entry of heifers here after the cows today @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/b9LPUL5h1E— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023
There was a great trade from start to finish, with dry cows meeting steady demand all day, with one Charolais-cross cow weighing 890kg selling for €2,680 (€3.01/kg) and one Limousin-cross cow weighing 655kg selling for €2,180 (€3.33/kg).
A short clip to kick off this morning but the @farmersjournal are back on the road ????We are in Roscommon today where this @irishcharolais - cross cow born June 2016 and weighing 790kg sold for €2,400 (€3.03/kg). Special entry of heifers here after the cows today @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/b9LPUL5h1E— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023
A short clip to kick off this morning but the @farmersjournal are back on the road ????We are in Roscommon today where this @irishcharolais - cross cow born June 2016 and weighing 790kg sold for €2,400 (€3.03/kg). Special entry of heifers here after the cows today @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/b9LPUL5h1E— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 20, 2023
Good-quality fleshed continental heifers were met with a buoyant trade, with Charolais-cross heifers selling from €3.10/kg to €3.17/kg, with Limousin-cross heifers selling from €2.95/kg to €3.10/kg.
Roscommon Mart will hold a special bullock sale on Friday 27 January. On Saturday 11 February, the mart's usual organic sale will include a special entry of four- and five-star cattle on behalf of Mary Conry-Candler.
This special entry is made up of cow and calf lots, as well as in-calf heifers, in-calf cows and a number of maiden heifers.
All enquiries are welcome at roscommonmart@gmail.com.
Sale stats
For a full sale report from Roscommon, pick up a copy of next Thursday’s Irish Farmers Journal.
SHARING OPTIONS: