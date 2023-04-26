There was excellent demand for store cattle at Bandon Mart this week, with forward cattle and spring 2022-born stores especially sought after.

Bandon Mart put 400 stores and 174 dry cows through the ring on Monday and trade was described by mart manager Sean Dennehy as very good.

A difficult spring has delayed both buyers and sellers bringing out cattle for grass and Sean said it’s only since early April that stores have been starting to come out in numbers, but they have met with good demand.

The price range for spring 2022-born traditional breed bullocks was extremely wide.

Competitive bidding

Depending on weight for age, the number in the lot and very competitive bidding, they exceeded €3.30/kg at the top end, but they were also available for prices from that high all the way back to €2.30/kg.

Yearling cattle over 400kg were most sought after of the younger stores.

There were similar trends in the heifer ring, with bigger lots of Angus in particular making €3/kg or thereabouts.

Forward stores

Forward stores over 500kg performed best when it came to older stock, as factory agents and finishers competed for what was on offer.

Friesian bullocks over 500kg were making from €2.40/kg to €2.85kg and in some cases exceeded prices for Angus and Herefords of the same spec, but, 2021-born cattle under 500kg were a tougher sell.

In pictures

These Angus-cross bullocks were born in March 2021, weighed 630kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.76/kg).

These Angus-cross bullocks were born in March 2022, weighed 317kg and sold for €1,040 (€3.18/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock was born in August 2021, weighed 555kg and sold for €1,570 (€2.83/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock was born in April 2021, weighed 460kg and sold for €1,170 (€2.54/kg).

This Friesian bullock was born in February 2021, weighed 591kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.44/kg).