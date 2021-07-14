Numbers were again well up in GVM Tullamore Mart last week, with nearly 1,000 cattle passing through the scales throughout the week.

This number is over double what would be usually seen for the month of July in previous years.

Speaking after Thursday’s general cattle sale, Tullamore Mart manager Antoinette Daly said: “We have never seen these numbers for July, but no matter how big the sales are, trade hasn’t slipped. Buyers can’t get enough cattle.

This two-year-old Charolais heifer weighed 625kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.30/kg).

“We are seeing all types of buyers now, heavy lots are attracting a big northern feed lot and factory agent activity, while grass farmers are also out for the lighter stock.

“Trade across all sections is on fire, with the weanling sale on Monday attracting many lots that we wouldn’t generally see until September.”

This pen of four Hereford bullocks had an average weight of 580kg and sold for €1,310 (€2.26/kg).

This phenomenal trade has driven heavy cattle prices up 40c/kg compared with the same month last year, with prices generally now coming into €1,100 to €1,200 with the weight.

Top price

Securing the overall top price on the day was a Simmental bullock that weighed 920kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.39/kg).

This August 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 530kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.38/kg).

Top price per kilo in the heavy bullocks rose to an impressive €2.60.

This was paid for a 635kg Charolais-cross that came into €1,650.

Bullocks weighing 600kg-plus came into a strong average price of €1,530 or €2.35/kg.

Lighter bullocks that still surpassed the 500kg mark averaged similar money, with prices here up 23c/kg on the year.

This pair of 18-month-old Blue bullocks weighed 472kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.37/kg).

Top call in this section was for a 505kg Limousin bullock which was knocked down at €1,370 (€2.71/kg).

Heifers proved even more impressive, selling up to €2.75/kg for fed stock. Top price here was a 735kg Charolais heifer that sold for €2,020.

Average for fed heifers settled at just shy of €2.40/kg, but for that better-quality lot, over €2.50/kg was readily available.

This 495kg Limousin heifer born August 2019 sold for €1,100 (€2.22/kg).

Short-keep heifers were back on prices of the fed stock, but still saw prices reach nearly €2.70/kg. Leading the price per kilo here was a 520kg Charolais heifer that hit the market at €1,390.

Overall, heifers over 500kg and under 600kg averaged €2.30/kg, up 18c on the same period last year.

Top price in the dry cow ring was €1,920, paid for an 865kg Simmental (€2.22/kg).

Other lots

This 590kg Charolais bullock born October 2019 sold for €1,460 (€2.47/kg).

This September 2019-born Charolais bullok weighed 645kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.45/kg).

This 600kg Charolais bullock born September 2019 sold for €1,470 (€2.45/kg).

This two-year-old Limousin bullock weighed 605kg and sold for €1,550 (€2.56/kg).

This 555kg Simmental heifer was born June 2019 and sold for €1,270 (€2.29/kg).

This Limousin heifer born February 2019 weighed 540kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.31/kg).

This pair of spring 2020-born Hereford bullocks weighed 440kg and sold for €950 (€2.16/kg).

This 660kg Charolais heifer born June 2019 sold for €1,380 (€2.09/kg).