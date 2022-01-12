This November-born Aberdeen Angus bull calf weighed 75kg and sold for €255.

Carnaross Mart opened its doors on Monday 10 January to its first calf sale of the year.

With over 200 calves on offer, trade was steady, with both exporters and farmers buying calves.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Carnaross Mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “We are seeing a few exporters move a little earlier this year, which is a positive to that early trade. Farmers that bought calves for the last few years have been generally getting on well with them this year.

“The good beef price has given lads a lift and there is an air of confidence around the ring. Farmer buyers are willing to go that extra bit for the better-quality stronger calves,” he said.

These two Aberdeen Angus bull calves were born on 17 December, weighed 65kg and sold for €280 each.

Top price

Top price in the sale went to a Belgian Blue bull calf at €455. Hereford calves ranged from €150 up to €325, with Charolais making €370 on average.

This December-born Belgium Blue bull calf weighed 80kg and sold for €455.

Aberdeen Angus calves were selling for €200 to €250/head.

The stronger dairy Friesian bulls calves were selling for between €110 and €180, with the weaker crossbred dairy bulls making as low as €10.

Other lots

This Hereford bull calf was born on 4 December, weighed 70kg and sold for €280.

This December 2021-born Hereford bull calf weighed 64kg and sold for €325.