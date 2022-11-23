Colour dictated some of the trade with Walter Brennan’s 15th annual heifer sale in Balla Mart on Friday last, with a top price of €5,250.
A total of 44 lots went under the hammer at the sale, comprising 43 in-calf heifers and one cow and calf pair.
Heifers were in-calf to a mix of easy calving Limousin AI bulls such as EBY, LM2014 and Loyal, plus Walter’s Limousin stock bull.
Heifers were mainly Limousin- and Belgian Blue-bred, with some Simmental and Charolais included.
Forty-two heifers sold inside the ring to an impressive average of €3,105/head, with the remaining two heifers selling outside afterwards.
Top price on the night was a Belgian Blue-cross heifer, scanned in-calf to LM2014 and weighing 790kg which sold at €5,250 (€6.64/kg).
Heifers sold from €2,400 up to €5,250, with 12 heifers selling for between €3,000 and €4,000 and seven heifers selling for greater than €4,000.
The sole cow-and-calf pair on the night, a Limousin-cross first-calver with an EBY bull calf at foot, sold for €4,600.
Commenting after the sale, Walter sait: “It was clear to be seen that farmers are seeking quality. It was great to see so many repeat customers returning this year.”
