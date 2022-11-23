This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, in-calf to LM2014 and weighing 735kg, sold for €5,250 (€7.14/kg).

Colour dictated some of the trade with Walter Brennan’s 15th annual heifer sale in Balla Mart on Friday last, with a top price of €5,250.

A total of 44 lots went under the hammer at the sale, comprising 43 in-calf heifers and one cow and calf pair.

Heifers were in-calf to a mix of easy calving Limousin AI bulls such as EBY, LM2014 and Loyal, plus Walter’s Limousin stock bull.

Heifers were mainly Limousin- and Belgian Blue-bred, with some Simmental and Charolais included.

Forty-two heifers sold inside the ring to an impressive average of €3,105/head, with the remaining two heifers selling outside afterwards.

Top price on the night was a Belgian Blue-cross heifer, scanned in-calf to LM2014 and weighing 790kg which sold at €5,250 (€6.64/kg).

Heifers sold from €2,400 up to €5,250, with 12 heifers selling for between €3,000 and €4,000 and seven heifers selling for greater than €4,000.

The sole cow-and-calf pair on the night, a Limousin-cross first-calver with an EBY bull calf at foot, sold for €4,600.

Commenting after the sale, Walter sait: “It was clear to be seen that farmers are seeking quality. It was great to see so many repeat customers returning this year.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer, in-calf to LM2014 and weighing 705kg, sold for €3,000 (€4.25/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and weighing 670kg, sold for €2,600 (€3.88/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer, in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and weighing 695kg, sold for €3,550 (€5.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, in-calf to Loyal and weighing 800kg, sold for €4,250 (€5.31/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and weighing 715kg, sold for €4,200 (€5.87/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, in-calf to EBY and weighing 755kg, sold for €3,850 (€5.10/kg).