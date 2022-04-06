This May 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €990 (€2.79/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 415kg and sold for €940 (€2.27/kg).

These May 2021-born Charolais heifers weighed 340kg and sold for €1,020 (€3.00/kg).

This trio of spring 2021-born Limousin bulls weighed 425kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.73/kg).

Tuam Co-op Mart held its weekly general sale of cattle on Monday, with over 530 head offered for sale on the day.

Overall trade was excellent, with a clearance rate of 92% achieved. Heavy cattle remain in high demand, with heavy bullocks over 600kg averaging a huge €2.68/kg, while heifers over 500kg were even stronger at an average price of €2.72/kg.

Bullocks

Looking at bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg, the average price was €2.59/kg, with better-quality Charolais and Limousin types making €2.75/kg to €2.85/kg with ease on numerous occasions.

In the 400kg to 500kg weight range, the average price paid was €2.42/kg, with beef-sired dairy-bred animals trading from just below €2/kg to €2.15/kg for the most part.

Plainer-type suckler-bred cattle were trading between €2.25/kg and €2.45/kg, while better-conformed animals were making €2.55/kg to €2.65/kg.

Heifers

Factory buyers were battling hard ringside for well-fleshed, factory-fit cattle, reflected in the prices achieved throughout the sale.

An entry of 600kg-plus heifers averaged €2.69/kg and although a number of them were 33 to 35 months old, it had little effect on the prices paid.

Within the 500kg to 600kg weight range, there was very few plainer types, but where they did appear, they were still making €2.45/kg to €2.55/kg.

Better-conformed animals and those better finished were making €2.70/kg to €2.85/kg, with the very top making as much as €2.97/kg for a 595kg Belgian Blue heifer (€1,770).

Heifers from 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.53/kg or €1,138 for the average 450kg animal.

Heifers from 350kg to 400kg averaged €2.45/kg. However, there was a greater number of first-cross dairy stock in this weight band, which affected the overall average.

Decent-quality R grading suckler-bred heifers were still commanding €2.45/kg to €2.55/kg for the most part.

Dry cows

Dry cows averaged €2.27/kg. Again, anything carrying sufficient flesh to be slaughtered was in demand, with €2.50/kg to €2.65/kg on offer for these types and up to €2.72/kg for a 735kg 2017-born Charolais cow (€2,000). Feeding cows made €2.05/kg to €2.15/kg while older or poorly fleshed types made €1.75/kg to €1.95/kg