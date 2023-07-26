This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 368kg sold for €1,170 (€3.18/kg).

On Saturday 22 July, Sixmilebridge Mart held its Charolais and Limousin-cross premier autumn-born weanling show and sale.

The show and sale was well supported by breeders from near and far and the pre-sale show was judged by Pat Liddy and Liam Mulqueen.

It followed on from a very successful Belgian Blue-cross weanling show and sale that was held in the same Co Clare venue the weekend previous.

The pre-sale shows across the two weekends were sponsored by the three respective breed societies.

Major success

As expected, the show and sale was a major success and the strong clearance rate of 99% not only highlighted the demand that exists for good-quality suckler-bred Charolais and Limousin weanlings, it also set the tone for what will hopefully be a very successful weanling sale season ahead.

The stand-out price of the sale of €1,740 was paid out for the pre-sale show champion, a Limousin-cross weanling bull weighing 540kg.

Exporter and farmer buyers were very active around the ring and strong online activity helped to keep a bite in the trade.

Speaking to Sixmilebridge Mart manager Joe Clune, it was clear that there were customers ready and waiting for all types of stock on offer.

Strong demand

Weanling bulls were in strong demand and although prices peaked last week at the Belgian Blue sale at around €4.88/kg, the prices remained steady throughout.

Limousin-cross weanling bulls sold well from €3.40/kg upwards to €3.60/kg, with the quality lots adding another 10c/kg to 20c/kg to their prices.

Charolais weanling bulls followed closely, achieving prices from €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg, where, once again, quality lots took home the biggest prices.

Heifers also met a good trade, with Limousin-cross heifers reaching prices between €3.20/kg and €3.50/kg, while Charolais-crosses reached highs of €3.00/kg to €3.40/kg.

‘Super stock’

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal about the last two special autumn-born weanling shows and sales, Joe said: “From a weanling point of view, farmers are breeding super stock and there has been a massive improvement in the quality that’s coming out.

“The quality is exceptional and people are getting well paid for that quality and you can see that on the mart reports.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in January 2023 and weighing 264kg sold for €840 (€3.18/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in October 2022 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,590 (€3.53/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 424kg sold for €1,500 (€3.54/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 440kg sold for €1,490 (€3.39/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in October 2022 and weighing 372kg sold for €1,300 (€3.49/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in December 2022 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,740 (€3.22/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 366kg sold for €1,280 (€3.50/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 472kg sold for €1,700 (€3.60/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in October 2022 and weighing 382kg sold for €1,160 (€3.04/kg).

This Salers-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 344kg sold for €1,000 (€2.90/kg).