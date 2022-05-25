A special sale of over 220 ewes and their lambs offered by the Cooley Sheep Breeders Association met a vibrant trade in Carnaross Mart on Saturday last.
The top price on the day of €392 per unit was paid for a batch of 10 two-year-old Cheviot ewes with 18 nice-quality lambs at foot.
Another 12 lots, from a total of 108 lots traded, sold from €300 upwards, with prices ranging in the main from €300 to €356.
This included good-quality first-crop ewes with 1.5 to two lambs at foot, three- and- four-year-old-ewes with strong twin lambs at foot and a couple of lots of quality yearling hogget ewes and nice-quality lambs.
Plenty of activity
Mart manager Padraig McElroy reported that the large entry attracted buyers from far afield, with a strong presence ringside complemented by plenty of online activity.
Another 17 lots sold from €250 to €299 per unit, with the make-up of ewes similar to those described above.
In the region of 20 lots which sold from €200 to €249 comprised mainly aged ewes offered with stronger single lambs or a lamb and a half at foot and younger ewes with young lambs at foot.
The make-up of ewes traded below the €200 mark were generally Scottish Blackface and crossbred types. Aged lots with a lamb at foot sold from €140 to €165 with twin lamb lots rising to over €190 per unit.
SHARING OPTIONS: