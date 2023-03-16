This Limousin-cross bullock born in December 2020 and weighing 670kg sold for €1,940 (€2.90/kg).

It was another busy Thursday in Ennis Mart for its weekly cattle sale, that saw just shy of 180 top-quality dry cows go through the sales ring, with only a handful failing to change hands.

Cows are a solid trade here in Ennis Marr today. This Aberdeen Angus- cross Limousin cow born in February 2020 and weighing 900kg sold for €2,350 (€2.61/kg). pic.twitter.com/sxOcpwL340 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 16, 2023

Both dairy- and continental-bred cows sold well, with top-quality Friesian cows crossing the €2.00/kg mark on a number of occasions.

The dairy stock typically sold from €1.80/kg to €1.95/kg, with the top-priced Friesian cow weighing 700kg selling for €1,670 (€2.39/kg).

Strong trade

Continental cows were a strong trade as always, with one Blone d’Aquitaine cow that weighed 690kg selling for €2,170 (€3.15/kg), which was the top price secured for a suckler-bred cow at the sale.

The continental cows ranged in price from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg, with a couple securing above the €2.90/kg mark.

Traditional breeds were also met with strong demand in the cow ring, with Hereford-cross cows reaching €2.38/kg and Aberdeen Angus-cross cows securing up to €2.52/kg.

Aged pedigree bulls

A small selection of aged pedigree bulls took to the sales ring after the cows and they also sold very well.

The top call there went to a nine-year-old Charolais bull weighing 1,215kg that sold for €2,920 (€2.40/kg).

@FJBeef @farmersjournal are in Ennis today for their weekly cattle sale. This tank of a @FJ_Pedigree Simmental bull born in December 2018 and weighing a massive 1,230kg sold for €2,930 (€2.38/kg). ???? pic.twitter.com/Mmp5FNNQDI — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 16, 2023

Bullock ring

The bullock ring was packed with buyers for the 170 lots on offer and there was also strong activity from online buyers.

The top price per kilo paid in the bullock ring was €1,360, which was paid for a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 370kg (€3.67/kg).

@FJBeef around the ring in Ennis Mart today where this this group of six Aberdeen Angus bullocks born in February and March 2022 and weighing 372kg sold for €1,080 (€2.90/kg). pic.twitter.com/kYqBCHDCCq — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 16, 2023

For a full sale report, make sure to pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

@farmersjournal @FJBeef in Ennis Mart today where this @irishlimousin - cross heifer born in May 2021 and weighing 510kg sold for €1,690 (€3.31/kg). ?? pic.twitter.com/rtQkN7si1a — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 16, 2023

In pictures

This Charolais-cross cow born in March 2008 and weighing 755kg sold for €1,950 (€2.52/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born in March 2020 and weighing 575kg sold for €1,580 (€2.75/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born in June 2019 and wieghing 610kg sold for €1,670 (€2.74/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow born in February 2020 and weighing 900kg sold for €2,350 (€2.61/kg).