Four top-quality bullocks born from March to June 2020 and weighing 618kg sold for €1,800 (€2.91/kg).

These two Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born March and April 2020 and weighing 490kg sold for €1,295 (€2.59/kg).

There was a vibrant trade for any slaughter-fit stock presented at Portumna Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Wednesday last.

The top third of cull cows averaged €2.20/kg, with a top price per kilo of €2.67 paid for a 2019-born Limousin-cross cow.

The average price for cows was €1.90/kg, with the bottom third averaging €1.52/kg and ranging from €1.30/kg to €1.70/kg for Friesian cows.

Fleshed beef cattle were also a vibrant trade. Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.63/kg, with the top third at €2.87/kg and the bottom third at €2.40/kg. A handful of lots exceeding 600kg sold from €2.50/kg to in excess of €3/kg, while lighter lots weighing 400kg to 500kg sold in a tight price range, with prices for the top third of heifers averaging €2.57/kg and €2.29/kg for the bottom third.

It was a similar story for bullocks. A small number of lots weighing in excess of 600kg ranged in price from €2.30/kg for traditional breeds to €2.60/kg to €2.91/kg for continental types. Meanwhile, bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg sold from €1.84/kg to €2.30/kg for Friesians, from €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg for traditional breeds and up to €2.70/kg for continental crosses.