The first significant entry of spring lambs were offered for sale in Athenry Mart on Monday, but the trade was overshadowed by cull ewe prices.
The standout price of €247/head was paid for a batch of five Suffolk-cross-Cheviot ewes.
Several other pens of top-quality ewes weighing from 85kg to 100kg generated intense competition, with prices ranging from €170 to €215.
Lesser-quality ewes weighing in the low-80kg weight range and fleshed ewes weighing 72kg to 80kg sold from €125 to €155, with a small selection of ewes lacking flesh averaging from €1.20/kg to €1.50/kg.
Spring lamb
The spring lamb entry of less than 20 lots is reflective of the move away from early lambing. A top price of €171 was recorded twice for lambs weighing 45kg and 52kg.
Several lots of lambs weighing in general from 48kg to 58kg sold from €155 to €165, with the pick of these being €155 paid for excellent-quality lambs weighing 42.5kg. A small number weighing 45kg to 48kg sold from €143 to €148.
There was a strong entry of hoggets. A significant number weighing from 57kg to 62.5kg sold from €160 to €163, with those from 51kg to 57kg from €150 to €159. Lesser-quality hoggets weighing 50kg to 52kg and lighter lots from 46kg to 48kg sold from €140 to €148.
This batch of five Suffolk-cross-Cheviot cull ewes weighing 110kg sold for €247 each.
These quality Texel-cross spring lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €155 each (€3.65/kg).
The 49.5kg lambs on left sold for €165 (€3.33/kg), while the 45kg lambs on right sold for €160 (€3.56/kg).
These mixed-breed lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €165 each (€3.71/kg).
These fleshed Charollais hoggets weighing 46kg sold for €146 each (€3.17/kg).
These 49kg mainly Texel-cross hoggets sold for €154 (€3.14/kg).
These Charollais-cross hoggets weighing 58.5kg sold for €163 (€2.79/kg).
These ewe hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €160 each (€2.81/kg).
Weighing 98kg, these three well-fleshed cull ewes sold for €210 each (€2.14/kg).
This batch of seven mainly Suffolk cull ewes weighing 97.5kg sold for €187 (€1.92/kg).
These Charollais-cross hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €161 each (€2.82/kg).
These Scottish Blackface hoggets weighing 49kg sold for €142 each (€2.90/kg).
These Charollais-cross hoggets weighing 59kg sold for €162 (€2.72/kg).
These older spring lambs weighing 48.5kg sold for €155 each (€3.20/kg).
This batch of five light lambs weighing 36kg were sold for €120 each.
