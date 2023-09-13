This first-calver, born in January 2021 and with an EBI of €201 sold for €2,480.

On Friday 8 September, Cork Marts Corrin held a complete clearance sale of the Dairymount Herd on behalf of Conor and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick from Mallow, Co Cork.

The sale saw 150 females from the well-established herd go through the ring and they met a 100% clearance.

The sale comprised of 100 spring-calving cows, 40 in-calf heifers and 10 autumn-calving cows. The lots on offer were all pedigree registered, fully milk recorded and had over 40 years of AI breeding behind them.

The herd had an average EBI of €181 and a milk average of 8,178kg, butterfat of 4.28%, protein of 3.76% and a combined fat and protein figure of 640kg.

The sale was topped by a January 2020-born second-calver with an EBI of €195. This young cow milked 8,490kg in her first lactation and 7,275kg in her second lactation. She is expected to calve again in February and sold for the highest price of €2,880.

Selling not far behind was a February 2019-born third-calver with an EBI of €200. The young cow milked 8,646kg of milk in her first lactation and 7,931kg in her third lactation and is due to calve again in early February.

Next up was another February 2019-born third-calver, again due to calve in February. This cow milked a massive 9,398kg in her first lactation and her grand-dam milked over 500kg more than her in her first lactation. This young cow sold for €2,780.

Selling for €2,740 was a second-calver born in February 2020. Due to calve the last week of January, the Vh Praser daughter milked 10,581kg in her first lactation with 3.58% butterfat and 3.48% protein.

Following on, three cows sold for €2,700. First up was a January 2020-born second-calver with an EBI of €246. Expected to calve again in February, the young cow milked 9,322kg in her first lactation and 7,918kg in her second.

The second was another February 2019-born third-calver. With an EBI of €193, she milked 6,423kg in her last lactation with 4.74% BF and 3.9% protein.

The third was a February 2019-born third calver with an EBI of €198.

In pictures

This second-calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €228 sold for €2,620.

This second calver, born in January 2020 and with an EBI €246 sold for €2,700.

This second calver, born in January 2020 and with an EBI of €195 sold for €2,880.

This second calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €180 sold for €2,420.

This third calver, born in February 2019 and with an EBI of €208 sold for €2,780.

This second calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €163 sold for €2,420.

This second calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €188 sold for €2,360.

This third calver, born in January 2019 and with an EBI of €205 sold for €2,380.

This second calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €183 sold for €2,740.

This second calver, born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €148 sold for €2,240.