This batch of five good-quality three-and-a-half-year-old ewes sold for €310 each.

The 101st annual Galway Sheep Breeders Association show and sale held on Friday evening in Athenry Mart repeated the excellent performance of 2022.

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme continues to generate interest from new breeders for females, while existing breeders were also keen for top-quality stock.

A handful of batches of mature ewes sold briskly, with prices for two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half-year-old ewes ranging from €265 to €360 and averaging at €293 per head.

This was marginally ahead of the average of €286 for hogget ewes.

Prices ranged in the main from €280 to €330, with a couple of individual lots selling for €390 and €430.

Largest entry

The largest entry was in ewe lambs, with approximately 60 head averaging around the €245/head mark.

Prices ranged in the main from €225 to €300, with the first-prizewinning pen of ewe lambs grabbing the headlines at €410 each.

Hogget rams averaged €462 each, with a wide range from €290 to a top of €910 for the first-prizewinning ram.

It was a similar story for ram lambs, with a wide differential from €150 to a top of €670, with rams averaging over €320/head.

A second sale of Galway sheep takes place at 7pm on 19 October in Ballinasloe Mart.

In pictures

The first-prizewinning pen of ewe lambs sold for €410 each.

This pair of Galway ewe hoggets sold for €220 each.

This batch of four Galway hogget ewes sold for €290 each.

This batch of five first-prizewinning hoggets sold for €310 each.

These five large-framed ewe lambs sold for €300 each.

These two-and-a-half-year-old ewes sold for €280 each.

This individual hogget ewe sold for €280.