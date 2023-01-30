These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 48kg and sold for €50.

With just over 300 calves on offer, trade was steady at Bandon Mart this week.

Friesian bull calves were generally selling for between €40 and €70 each, with a share of lighter calves below this price range.

A price of roughly €1/kg was available for those strong calves and a bit with it for heavier calves, with prices of between €90 and €110 going for them.

Beef-cross calves

Trade for traditional beef breed calves didn't experience the same high prices as last week, but the stronger calves that commanded the top end of the trade last week weren't present in the same numbers this week.

A good proportion of Angus and Hereford calves sold for between €180 and €280/head this week, with an odd few exceeding this price bracket.

Continental calves dominated the higher prices this week and up to €440 was paid on the heavier calves around 90kg, with little variation in price between bulls and heifers.

There was about two dozen continental calves early on in the sale and up to €365 was paid for those around or close to 70kg, while lighter calves in the 55kg to 65kg bracket were making from €220 to €280/head.

That was the general run for most of these crosses outside of the ones coming up on weaning weight.

In pictures

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 48kg and sold for €50.

These 16-day-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 67kg and sold for €260.

This 16-day-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 66kg and sold for €280.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 123kg and sold for €375.

These three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 95kg and sold for €440.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 83kg and sold for €290.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 72kg and sold for €270.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 83kg and sold for €285.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 106kg and sold for €380.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 52kg and sold for €225.

This three-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 74kg and sold for €110.

This five-week-old Brown Swiss bull calf weighed 64kg and sold for €90.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 66kg and sold for €250.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 55kg and sold for €225.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 72kg and sold for €105.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 64kg and sold for €80.

These three-week-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €365.