Young ewes with lambs at foot met with the firmest trade at Ballinrobe’s weekly sheep sale on Thursday last.

The majority of ewes on offer were lowland types with young lambs at foot, with a good mixture of single- and twin-bearing ewes on offer.

Ewes with twins sold from €160 to a top of €255 being paid for young ewes in good flesh.

Ewes with single lambs sold from €140 to €180, with lesser demand for ewes of an older age or lacking flesh. Aged mountain ewes with lambs at foot met a tough trade, with some lots selling for below the €100 mark.

Cull ewes

Cull ewes met with a strong demand, with buyers keen for heavy finished ewes. Ewes sold to a top of €2.02/kg, with an average of €1.72/kg seen across all culls. Sample prices included five ewes weighing 93kg selling for €182/head (€1.96/kg) and 10 ewes weighing 87kg selling for €166/head (€1.91/kg).

Finished hoggets were tight in supply, with the sale dominated by lighter stores requiring further finishing.

Hoggets sold from €2.10 to €3.21/kg, with the higher price per kilo given for factory ready lots. Sample prices included eight hoggets weighing 43kg selling for €128 (€2.98/kg) and another eight hoggets weighing 51.5kg selling for €140 (€2.72/kg).

In pictures

This pair of ewes with four lambs at foot sold for €200/team.

This pen of ewe hoggets weighing 43kg on average sold for €128/head (€2.98/kg).

This pen of heavy cull ewes weighing 93kg on average sold for €182/head (€1.96/kg).

This pen of ewe hoggets weighing 54.5kg on average sold for €151/head (€2.77/kg).

These two ewes with four lambs at foot sold for €180/team.

These three ewes with six lambs at foot sold for €250/team.