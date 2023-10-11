This Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,180 (€3.42/kg).

On Saturday 7 October, Cashel Mart in Co Tipperary held a special weanling show and sale in conjunction with its weekly cattle sale which saw approximately 500 entries go through the sales ring.

The sale, which was met with a 90% clearance rate, was topped by the supreme male champion from the pre-sale show - a Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 560kg that sold for €1,900 (€3.39/kg).

In general, buyers were very active for good E and U grade weanling bulls, with the majority of the quality lots destined for the export market.

Weanling bulls weighing in the range of 200kg to 300kg met a positive trade as the traditional breeds averaged at €2.49/kg, while Simmental-cross weanling bulls fell just shy of averaging €3.00/kg.

Charolais and Limousin-crosses in the same weight range sold particularly well from €2.75/kg to €3.45/kg.

In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, suckler-bred weanlings of exceptional quality led the way and peaked with a Belgian Blue-cross bull born in February 2023 and weighing 345kg that sold for €1,180 (€3.42/kg).

Also in this section was the autumn 2022-born Charolais-cross champion bull that weighed 325kg that went on to sell for €1,040 (€3.20/kg).

Strong heifer trade

Not to be outdone by their male counterparts, weanling heifers also met a strong trade with the supreme female champion, a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 430kg securing €1,290 (€3.00/kg).

Weanling females in the 200kg to 300kg weight category sold well with Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross heifers selling from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg. A pair of Charolais-cross heifers born in April 2023 and weighing 275kg sold for €870 (€3.16/kg).

Other high prices in this section included a seven-month-old Limousin-cross heifer weighing 302kg sold for €930 (€3.07/kg) and a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 430kg that sold for €1,290 (€3.00/kg).

The general cattle sale met a very steady trade. However, as is the case in marts all around the country, plainer cattle are back slightly on the weeks previous.

In pictures

This group of 10 Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 202kg sold for €505 (€2.50/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,900 (€3.39/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross Belgian Blue weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 250kg sold for €710 (€2.84/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in January 2023 and weighing 325kg sold for €960 (€2.95/kg).

This group of three Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,100 (€2.97/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 322kg sold for €875 (€2.72/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 235kg sold for €810 (€3.45/kg).

This Simmental weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €825 (€2.84/kg).

This Hereford-cross weanling bull born in January 2023 and weighing 425kg sold for €845 (€1.99/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in June 2023 and weighing 202kg sold for €770 (€3.81/kg).