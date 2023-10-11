On Saturday 7 October, Cashel Mart in Co Tipperary held a special weanling show and sale in conjunction with its weekly cattle sale which saw approximately 500 entries go through the sales ring.
The sale, which was met with a 90% clearance rate, was topped by the supreme male champion from the pre-sale show - a Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 560kg that sold for €1,900 (€3.39/kg).
In general, buyers were very active for good E and U grade weanling bulls, with the majority of the quality lots destined for the export market.
Weanling bulls weighing in the range of 200kg to 300kg met a positive trade as the traditional breeds averaged at €2.49/kg, while Simmental-cross weanling bulls fell just shy of averaging €3.00/kg.
Charolais and Limousin-crosses in the same weight range sold particularly well from €2.75/kg to €3.45/kg.
In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, suckler-bred weanlings of exceptional quality led the way and peaked with a Belgian Blue-cross bull born in February 2023 and weighing 345kg that sold for €1,180 (€3.42/kg).
Also in this section was the autumn 2022-born Charolais-cross champion bull that weighed 325kg that went on to sell for €1,040 (€3.20/kg).
Strong heifer trade
Not to be outdone by their male counterparts, weanling heifers also met a strong trade with the supreme female champion, a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 430kg securing €1,290 (€3.00/kg).
Weanling females in the 200kg to 300kg weight category sold well with Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross heifers selling from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg. A pair of Charolais-cross heifers born in April 2023 and weighing 275kg sold for €870 (€3.16/kg).
Other high prices in this section included a seven-month-old Limousin-cross heifer weighing 302kg sold for €930 (€3.07/kg) and a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 430kg that sold for €1,290 (€3.00/kg).
The general cattle sale met a very steady trade. However, as is the case in marts all around the country, plainer cattle are back slightly on the weeks previous.
This group of 10 Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 202kg sold for €505 (€2.50/kg).
This Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,900 (€3.39/kg).
This Shorthorn-cross Belgian Blue weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 250kg sold for €710 (€2.84/kg).
This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in January 2023 and weighing 325kg sold for €960 (€2.95/kg).
This group of three Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,100 (€2.97/kg).
This pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 322kg sold for €875 (€2.72/kg).
This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 235kg sold for €810 (€3.45/kg).
This Simmental weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €825 (€2.84/kg).
This Hereford-cross weanling bull born in January 2023 and weighing 425kg sold for €845 (€1.99/kg).
This pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in June 2023 and weighing 202kg sold for €770 (€3.81/kg).
This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €970 (€2.77/kg).
