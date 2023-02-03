This December 2021-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 490kg and sold for €2,300 (€4.69/kg).

There was a great buzz in the air in Gortatlea Mart at its special weanling bull show and sale on Wednesday night.

One farmer reasoned it was because with the trade flying at the moment, everyone knows they’ll be happy with their prices.

It was hard to argue with that take, as it was seldom that continental weanlings sold for under €3/kg on the night and those that did were only a few cent off that price and were generally plainer R grading stock.

There were 1,160 animals between runners and weanlings on sale and a 99% clearance rate.

Up to €3.60/kg was the going rate for most well-conformed bulls and that was going for the heavier bulls too, not just the lighter bulls that exporters were keen on.

Top prices

At the very top of the sale, €3.80/kg to a little bit beyond €4/kg was available.

There were four exporters buying on the night and they were mainly targeting the 280kg to 370kg animal, with bull finishers in the market for the heavier animal.

There was a number of Friesian bulls sold on the night too and, again, the export outlet for these animals is helping trade, so they were selling for a little bit either side of €2/kg.

In pictures

This March 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 435kg and sold for €1,310 (€3.01/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 560kg and sold for €1,930 (€3.45/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 470kg and sold for €2,040 (€4/kg).

This December 2021-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 440kg and sold for €1,690 (€3.84/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 360kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.33/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 550kg and sold for €1,800 (€3.27/kg).

This January 2022-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.46/kg).

This December 2021-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 418kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.11/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.32/kg).

This March 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 345kg and sold for €1,150 (€3.33/kg).

This March 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.49/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 470kg and sold for €1,660 (€3.53/kg).