There was a great buzz in the air at Gortatlea Mart for its special weanling bull show and sale on Wednesday night.

One farmer reasoned it was because with the trade flying at the moment, everyone knows they’ll be happy with their prices.

It was hard to argue with that take, as it was seldom continental weanlings sold for under €3/kg and those that did were plainer R grading stock that missed out on €3/kg by a few cents.

Up to €3.60/kg was the going rate for most well-conformed bulls and that was going for the heavier bull too, not just the preserve of the lighter bull that exporters were keen on.

At the very top of the sale, €3.80/kg to a little bit beyond €4/kg was available.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Maurice Brosnan said: “There was an exceptional trade there, with €3.60/kg freely available.

“Exporters are driving things. We had four here on the night and they were mainly targeting the 280kg to 370kg animal with farmers and finishers in the market for the heavier animal.

“It’s great to see farmers get rewarded for the quality they’re producing.”

There was a number of big groups of Friesian bulls sold on the night too and again the export outlet for these is helping trade, they were selling for a little bit either side of €2/kg.