This Hereford-cross bull calf born in May 2023 sold for €140

The first fine day in weeks saw a strong turnout of calves for the second-last stand-alone calf sale of the year in Dungarvan Mart last Thursday.

With plenty of farmers active for the strong calves, the trade was really driven by export customers, both around the ring and online, who were trying to gain supplies to fulfil forward orders for calves.

A 98% clearance rate further highlighted this demand.

Aberdeen Angus

Aberdeen Angus calves appeared to be one of the favourite flavours of the day, making up the majority of the lots and securing some of the top prices in the sale.

Lighter Aberdeen Angus heifer calves sold in the range of €60 to €180, while stronger-reared calves reaped the benefits and secured prices ranging from €200 up to €370, which was paid for a two-month-old calf weighing 102kg.

Angus bull calves were an even easier sell, with lighter three-week-old to one-month-old calves selling from €70 to €125, while higher-quality, stronger calves sold from €280 to €380 and mostly hovering around the €310 or €320 mark.

The top-priced calf at the sale was a two-month-old suckler-bred Angus bull calf weighing 100kg that sold for €390.

Herefords

Hereford calves met a good trade at Thursday’s sale, with heifer calves selling from €120 up to €235, which was paid for a calf just shy of one month old.

Their male counterparts secured more positive prices again, selling from €100 to €285.

Friesians

Friesian calves were a good sell, with three-week-old heifer calves selling from €150 up to €300 for the better-framed calves, while the bulls also met a steady trade, typically selling from €120 to €220.

Belgian Blue

A smell entry of Belgian Blue-cross calves saw heifers reach highs of €375 at just three months old, with bull calves of the same breed topping out at €130, with quality really determining the price.

A small entry of Simmental calves also saw bulls born in early February fetch highs of €310.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, mart manager Kevin Casey said: “We had a larger sale than expected for the time of the year and all types of calves were met with a flying trade.

“We will have our final stand-alone calf sale on Thursday 1 June before the calf sales move back into the general sales on a Monday.”

In pictures

This Friesian bull calf born in March 2023 sold for €125.

This Belgian Blue-cross bull calf born in March 2023 sold for €300.

This Friesian-cross calf born in January 2023 sold for €75.

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer calf born in February 2023 sold for €320.

This group of four Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in March 2023 sold for €370.

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in March 2023 sold for €340.

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bull calf born in February 2023 sold for €340.

This Hereford-cross heifer calf born in April 2023 sold for €160.

This pair of Aberdeen Angus bull calves born in March 2023 sold for €390.

This Simental-cross bull calf born in February 2023 sold for €310.

This Belgian Blue-cross calf born in February 2023 sold for €375.