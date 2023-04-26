This five-star Limousin bull was born in March 2022, weighed 500kg and sold for €1,700 (€3.40/kg).

Manorhamilton Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday afternoon, with a big entry of cattle sold.

Trade remained strong, with good prices reflecting the high-quality cattle on offer.

The demand for cattle from farmers and factory agents remains strong, with a few good days of weather last week helping confidence in the grass trade.

Continental heifers weighing between 200kg and 300kg averaged €3.45/kg, with a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 270kg selling for €1,070 (€3.96/kg) and lighter cattle of 230kg making €780 (€3.39/kg). Heifers between 300kg and 400kg averaged €3.17/kg.

A nice group of Salers-cross heifers between 220kg and 285kg averaged €2.92/kg, with a top price of €780 being paid for a 275kg heifer (€2.84/kg).

Weanling bulls between 250kg and 350kg averaged €3.32/kg with lots of bulls under of 300kg securing an average of €3.50/kg such as a Charolais-cross bull weighing 265kg selling for €940 (€3.55/kg). Light weanlings were in demand with a Limousin-cross heifer that weighed 165kg selling for €815 (€5.15/kg).

Offering of cows

There was a large offering of cows on Monday which are still securing high prices at marts in the Northwest. Suckler cows fetched good prices, with cows north of 700kg averaging €2.70/kg.

A Charolais-cross cow at 710kg sold for €1,970 (€2.77/kg) with another Shorthorn-cross cow weighing 722.5kg selling at top money of €1,940 (€2.69/kg).

Bullocks were also a solid trade with €3.26/kg being paid for a Charolais-cross bullock that weighed 635kg selling for €2,070 with another Charolais bullock weighing 535kg selling for €1,710 (€3.19/kg).

The sale concluded with a selection of stock bulls with pedigree registered Simmental, Angus and Limousin bulls included in the sale. These animals saw lots of interest from those in attendance. A 5-star Limousin bull entered the ring with a replacement index of €117 and a terminal index of €143. born in March 2022 weighed 500kg and sold for €1,700 (€3.40/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull weighed 265kg and sold for €860 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock was born in August 2020, weighed 635kg and sold for €2,070 (€3.26/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock was born in August 2020, weighed 635kg and sold for €1,710 (€2.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer was born in May 2022, weighed 320kg and sold for €900 (€2.81/kg).

This Salers-cross heifer was born in June 2021, weighed 265kg and sold for €700 (€2.64/kg).

This Charolais heifer was born in May 2022, weighed 385kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.96/kg).

This five-star Salers-cross heifer was born in April 2022, weighed 285kg and sold for €690 (€2.60/kg).

This five-star Limousin-cross heifer was born in March 2022, weighed 305kg and sold for €930 (€3.05/kg).

This five-star Salers-cross heifer was born in April 2022, weighed 220kg and sold for €730 (€3.32/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer was born in June 2022, weighed 335kg and sold for €1,090 (€3.25/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer was born in May 2021, weighed 595kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.42/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow was born in May 2018, weighed 710kg and sold for €1,970 (€2.77/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow was born in April 2009, weighed 675kg and sold for €1,300 (€1.93/kg).

This Friesian bull was born in February 2021, weighed 730kg and sold for €1,690 (€2.32/kg).