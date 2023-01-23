These two-week-old bull calves weighed 60kg and sold for €210 each.

Strong continental calves were among those making the top prices in Bandon Mart this week, but the top end of Angus bull calves was just behind them in terms of price.

Most years, the January calf trade is driven by the basic economic principals of supply and demand and it looks like 2023 will follow that trend.

There were 276 calves on offer in Bandon Mart this week, almost double what was on offer last week and 50 head more than the corresponding sale in 2022.

Mart manager Sean Dennehy told the Irish Farmers Journal that he expects numbers to increase in a similar pattern over the next two to three weeks.

Calf prices

Heavier calves - those at 80kg and over - did best on the day across the categories, with continentals leading the way, but some select Angus bull calves weren’t far behind them.

Continentals were making from €250 and up, with the best of the bulls selling for up to €525 and heifers making up to €440.

The top price paid for an Angus was €410 and a share of strong bull calves made over €350.

Farmer demand for the heavier calves and their scarcity drove this appetite for calves over 80kg.

Lighter Angus and Hereford calves were generally making between €200 and €280 and a small number sold for below this price bracket.

Friesian bull calves

There appeared to be an even split in terms of numbers between beef-cross calves and Frieisians, as most Friesian bull calves sold for between €40 and €170 for calves under 100kg.

Lighter calves between 45kg and 55kg were selling for between €40 and €60, while those over those weights were able to get a bit more, with €105 to €135 buying most of the heavier Frieisan bulls.

A selection of stronger Friesian runners made up to €260.

In pictures

These five-week-old bull calves weighed 77kg and sold for €100 each.

This six-week-old bull calf weighed 92kg and sold for €355.

This three-week-old bull calf weighed 73kg and sold for €325.

This six-week-old bull calf weighed 99kg and sold for €395.

This three-week-old bull calf weighed 106kg and sold for €410.

These three-week-old heifer calves weighed 83kg and sold for €430 each.

These one-month-old bull calves weighed 51kg and sold for €225 each.

These two-week-old bull calves weighed 60kg and sold for €210 each.

This six-week-old bull calf weighed 63kg and sold for €60.

These eight-week-old bull calves weighed 86kg and sold for €120 each..

These eight-week-old bull calves weighed 71kg and sold for €115 each.

These two-week-old bull calves weighed 52kg and sold for €70 each.

These five-week-old bull calves weighed 70kg and sold for €135 each.

These eight-week-old heifer calves weighed 63kg and sold for €200 each.