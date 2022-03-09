This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 695kg and sold for €2,000 (€2.88/kg).

Heavy factory fit cattle continue to be a great trade across the country.

Ballinasloe Mart held their special fatstock show and sale last week and the special sale attracted a large number of buyers and sellers.

Factory agents and NI customers drove the trade with some exceptional prices being paid for slaughter fit cattle.

This April 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.48/kg).

This demand has moved some farmers with small numbers that would have usually went straight to the factory are instead choosing to sell through the marts this spring and opting to let factories fight it out for them around the ring. This is a positive for marts.

This January 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 710kg and sold for €2,350 (3.30/kg).

Prices

On the day bullocks weighing 650-700kg hit from €1800-€2400/head. Bullocks in the 400-500kg category averaged around the €2.60-€2.70/kg.

This pair of March and May 2020-born Charolais bullocks weighed 627kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.77/kg).

Heavy heifers were working off a similar trade with €3/kg common and a few very high prices for breeding type heifers.

Mart manager Eilish Curley said: “We had a very high clearance rate and great demand for finished cattle at the sale.

This November 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 700kg and sold for €2,080 (€2.97/kg).

Heavier cattle are a better trade, but if weather improves again, we are likely to see a lift in the lighter stores, with buyers for grass starting to move out to purchase.”