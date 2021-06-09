Tuesday last saw Tuam Mart in Co Galway host its weekly sheep sale, where almost 100 lots went under the hammer, with some super pens of spring lambs on offer.

Spring lambs saw a continued strong trade for the time of year, with the top lambs weighing 47kg to 50kg selling for up to €150.

Heavier lambs

Heavier lambs saw a slight setback compared with recent weeks, with lambs nearing 60kg selling for €2.60/kg.

With a lively trade driven by agents, it was safe to say anything factory-fit was snatched up fast.

The top lamb prices saw some lambs hit €3.25/kg, while other prices, all quality-dependant, saw poorer lambs back at €3/kg.

A notable trade was the continued demand for cull ewes, with a top price for these at €200 for 86kg ewes, while some more culls achieved from €170 to €180.

With a demand for these for export, there is no sign of this demand slackening.

After somewhat of a frenzy all spring for breeding ewes or hoggets or ewes with lambs at foot, the trade for these has settled slightly.

Top prices paid

However, a demand is still there for these sheep, with some top prices paid.

The highlight being a mountain-type ewe with her ewe lamb at foot selling for €165.

Breeding hoggets saw a similar trade to the lambs, almost making €100 on top of their weight.

Most of the sales bidding was received through online bids, with mart staff commenting: “It has worked so well and suits so many farmers that don’t want to spend a day in the mart.”