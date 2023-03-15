This Belgian Blue-cross cow born in April 2015 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,420 (€2.22/kg).

Last Wednesday’s weekly sale in Portumna Mart saw yet another busy trade, with big numbers still coming out, as roughly 325 cattle went through the sales ring.

The general consensus is that the trade is holding solid for factory-fit cattle, with well-fed cull cows meeting a great trade.

Heifers were also a flying trade, with heavy heifers weighing over 600kg selling for between €2.90/kg and €3.20/kg.

Heifers weighing in the range of 500kg to 600kg sold from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg, while lighter heifers weighing between 400kg and 500kg typically sold from €2.40/kg to €2.95/kg.

The top price in the heifer ring was a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 665kg that sold for €2,110 (€3.17/kg).

Heavy, well-fleshed bullocks were much the same and continued to hit the €3.00/kg mark.

Bullocks in the range of 500kg to 600kg generally sold from €2.50/kg to €3.00/kg, while lighter bullocks between 400kg and 500kg sold from €2.35/kg to €2.90/kg. Top call in the bullock ring was also €2,110 for a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 702kg (€3.01/kg).

The sale was met with a 99% clearance, again highlighting the demand for quality cattle this week.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross cow born in May 2014 and weighing 775kg sold for €1,860 (€2.40/kg).

This pair of Friesian cows born in in September 2012 and February 2018 and weighing 728kg sold for €1,570 (€2.16/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow born in March 2014 and weighing 780kg sold for €2,020 (€2.59/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 545kg sold for €1,610 (€2.95/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in August 2021 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,690 (€2.50/kg).

This group of five Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks born in September 2021 and weighing 446kg sold for €1,280 (€2.87/kg) each.