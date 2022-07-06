This May 2020-born third-prizewinning Limousin heifer weighed 625kg and sold for €1,980 (€3.17/kg).

All roads led to Portumna Mart in Co Galway for its annual summer fatstock show and sale of dry cows, heifers and bullocks on Wednesday 6 July.

On the day, over 600 cattle passed through the scales, with factory agents, Northern Ireland buyers and farmers active both online and ringside contributing to an overall clearance rate of 99%.

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks weighing between 300kg and 400kg were selling from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg, with a number of good store bullocks in this weight bracket making over €3.00/kg.

Bullocks weighing in the 400kg to 550kg bracket were averaging at €2.40/kg, with heavier bullocks over 600kg a strong trade, with prices ranging from €2.25/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers suitable for breeding or beef were in high demand on the day.

Lighter lots weighing between 300kg and 400kg ranged in price from €2.12/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers weighing upwards of 550kg saw a firm demand, averaging at €2.70/kg, with a strong demand for heifers in this category from feedlot finishers.

Heifers weighing upwards of 650kg were the highlight of the sale, with prices in this weight bracket ranging from €2.44/kg to €3.28/kg for the first-prizewinning heifer on the day.

Cows met an exceptional trade on the day, with heavier, factory-fit cows in demand, with prices ranging from €2.70/kg to €2.98/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Marie Younge said: “We had a great sale today, with some exceptional prices fetched by all types of cattle.

“It’s great to have another week of a high clearance rate, which was helped by the strong presence of northern buyers at today’s sale.”

Portumna Mart will host its next sale on Wednesday 13 July for its sale of heifers, bullocks, weanlings and dry cows.

In pictures

This February 2020-born second-prizewinning Charolais heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €1,880 (€2.96/kg).

This March 2020-born first-prizewinning Limousin heifer weighed 690kg and sold for €2,260 (€3.28/kg).

This April 2018-born second-prizewinning Charolais cow weighed 790kg and sold for €2,160 (€2.73/kg).

This May 2014-born first-prizewinning Charolais cow weighed 864kg and sold for €2,240 (€2.59/kg).

This May 2009-born Limousin cow weighed 685kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.80/kg).

This March 2018-born Aberdeen Angus cow weighed 740kg and sold for €1,930 (€2.63/kg).

This February 2019-born Simmental cow weighed 735kg and sold for €1,930 (€2.63/kg).

This February 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 540kg and sold for €720 (€1.33/kg).

This April 2016-born Limousin cow weighed 735kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.80/kg).

This March 2017-born Hereford cow weighed 595kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.08/kg).

This March 2016-born Charolais cow weighed 640kg and sold for €1,270 (€1.98/kg).

This April 2013-born Limousin cow weighed 695kg and sold for €1,970 (€2.83/kg).

This January 2012-born Simmental cow weighed 625kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.78/kg).