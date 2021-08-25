This February 2020 born Charolais heifer weighed 590kgs and sold for €1,380 (€2.33/kg).

Last Monday night saw Carrigallen Mart host its weekly cattle and sheep sale, with its weanling sales being held every Saturday.

The sale saw up on 150 cattle go through the ring, with a special sale of sucklers held on the night with up on 50 of these on sale.

Speaking after the sale mart manager Helen Kelly said: “Dry cows were a phenomenal trade, but we also saw this follow through to the suckler trade later in the night.”

Heifers started off the cattle sale, with these meeting an average of €2.45/kg, with some lesser dairy-bred heifers going through the ring at a poorer average closer to €2.20/kg.

Top factory-fit heifers were achieving close to €2.50/kg, with lighter muscley heifers suitable for breeding – as well as feeding – meeting prices closer to €2.60/kg.

Some heifers going through the ring were affected by age and movements, with the heifers not fit for slaughter being affected the most by these factors.

Bullocks came into the ring next, with these comprising of many dairy-bred bullocks, with not very many continental bullocks going through the ring.

Bullocks met a strong trade, considering the quality of lots sold.

The overall average for bullocks was €2.10/kg, with a top price of €2.70/kg for a Charolais bullock. Some of the more Holstein-bred bullocks were averaging €1.70/kg.

Dry cows saw the best trade, with some top-quality cows going through the ring making up to €1,100 on top of their weight.

This cow trade was driven by agents and Northern Ireland buyers ringside, while a strong online presence was witnessed for the sale of these also.

Heavy cows saw an overall average of €2.30/kg, but lesser dairy-bred cow’s average was much less.

Last into the ring were the much-awaited sucklers. With a crowd gathering ringside all night, it was a sale to be watched.

The sucklers got off to a great start, with the first heifer into the ring selling for €2,020.

Prices were led by a Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin calf at foot and scanned back in-calf for next April which sold for a top price of €2,800.

With a sale average of €1,700, it could be seen the quality that was on offer.

Most lots sold in-calf to renowned easy calving bull EBY, with this also a huge selling point.

This 2014-born Charolais bull weighed 930kg and sold for €1,420 (€1.52/kg).

This 2017-born Aberdeen Angus cow weighed 785kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.25/kg).

This Belgian Blue cow, with her Elite Ice Cream Limouin heifer calf at foot, was scanned back in calf and sold for €2,800.

This 2019-born Limousin heifer in calf to EBY sold for €2,340.

This 2008-born Limousin cow weighed 640kg and sold for €870 (€1.35/kg).

This June 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 460kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.58/kg).