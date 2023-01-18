This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in February and March 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,050 (€2.63/kg).

Tuesday’s sale in Ennis Mart saw a strong entry of almost 550 cattle this week, a decent-sized sale in Ennis for the time of year.

The 550 lots included 25 continental calves, which sold from €210 to €420.

There was a mixed run of suckler stock on the day, which was made up mostly of in-calf cows and heifers which sold to highs of €1,650.

Cow and calf pairs

There were also a number of cow and calf pairings brought forward for sale that sold to a top price of €1,820.

Weanlings – both bulls and heifers – were met with strong demand, with quality stock fetching fancy prices on the day.

Weanling bulls sold well, with one Belgian Blue bull weighing 375kg selling for €1,550 (€4.13/kg).

While there was a bit more of a bite in the heifer ring, weanlings heifers topped at €1,430 for a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 350kg (€3.86/kg).

Top price

The top price of €1,850 on the day was paid for a Hereford-cross cow due to calve in March.

A combination of feedlot, farmer and exporter activity has driven demand for the first few sales of 2023 and with supplies of cattle expected to remain tight, prices look set to increase.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born March 2022 and weighing 460kg sold for €1,420 (€3.15/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born May 2022 and weighing 285kg sold for €990 (€3.47/kg).

This Shorthorn heifer born May 2022 and weighing 210kg sold for €680 (€3.24/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born March 2022 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,150 (€3.33/kg).