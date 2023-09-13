This Limousin-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 320kg sold for €850 (€2.66/kg).

There was a very positive mood around the ring in GVM Marts Kilmallock last Monday for its weekly cattle sale, which had almost 800 cattle on offer.

With a number of farmers, factory agents and exporters active both around the ring and online, they ensured stiff competition which led to a 98% clearance rate.

The cows kicked off the trade at Monday’s sale and it was a selection of good suckler Aberdeen Angus-cross cows that led the way.

The lighter cows sold from €1,100 to €1,320 and Friesian cows in the lighter weight range typically sold from €810 up to highs of €1,250.

Heavy cows were an easy sell and the trade for these lots was up massively on the same period last year, with some averaging €80 to €90/head more.

The heavy cow trade was led by a Shorthorn-cross cow weighing 780kg that sold for €1,840 (€2.36/kg).

Angus cows in the same category typically sold from €1,380 to €1,800. The cows met a 100% clearance, which was no surprise when Friesian cows weighing 670kg sold for €1,380.

Heifers also met a positive trade at Monday’s sale. Almost 200 heifers were met with a complete clearance and there were plenty of traditional Hereford and Angus types.

For heifers weighing under 350kg, the trade was dominated by good-quality suckler-bred Limousin-crosses.

Topping the lots was a 330kg heifer that sold for €880 (€2.68/kg). Heifers of similar weight and quality sold from €2.35/kg to €2.66/kg.

Hereford and Angus heifers in the same weight range achieved similar prices, with a group of four Angus-cross heifers weighing 349kg selling for €780 (€2.24/kg).

A larger entry of heifers was seen in the 350kg to 500kg category, which, in general, saw an average increase of almost €100/head on the same week last year.

A suckler-bred Hereford heifer topped this section weighing 495kg and selling for €1,220 (€2.46/kg). Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers in the same weight bracket generally sold from €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg.

While heifers in the 500kg to 650kg category weren’t plentiful, the lots that were on offer were met with good demand.

This section was topped with an Angus-cross heifer weighing 625kg that sold for €1,600 (€2.52/kg). A variety of Hereford heifers in this section sold from €1.79/kg to €2.47/kg with quality determining value.

Assistant mart manager Shane Egan said: “There was a very strong trade for the 800 cattle on offer at Kilmallock last Monday, as 148 farmers, factory agents and exporters ensured keen competition.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for €890 (€2.47/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €790 (€2.32/kg).

This group of three Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in April 2022 and weighing 357kg sold for €780 (€2.18/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 385kg sold for €880 (€2.29/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,070 (€2.61/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,000 (€2.41/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,070 (€2.35/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,040 (€2.31/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 385kg sold for €980 (€2.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 335kg sold for €790 (€2.23/kg).