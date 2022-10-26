This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,200 (€3.53/kg).

Last Tuesday saw over 1,000 weanlings, runners and suckler stock go through the ring at Clare Marts Ennis, with numbers of cattle in all three categories holding constant.

There was a massive Charolais and Limousin influence at the sale, which was met with strong demand from farmers and exporters both around the ring and online.

In general, there was a good mix in the quality of stock on offer, but, as is the case nationwide, good-quality cattle are commanding the highest prices across the board, with most people feeling that it is as easier to feed the stronger types than it is to try to bring on the lighter, plainer types.

Active

Farmers were very active for the very good bull calves in the 280kg to 370kg weight range, with a number of exporters hungry for anything in the second grade at the ringside and online.

Despite beef prices being well up on the same period last year, it appears to be of little benefit to those in the supply chain, as the inputs are continuing to increase exponentially without any reflection in the live cattle trade.

Weanling heifers weighing from 200kg to 300kg ranged from €2.09/kg to €2.90/kg, while heavier continental types in the 300kg to 400kg category ranged from €2.19/kg to €3.05/kg.

Weanling bulls weighing 200kg to 300kg sold for between €2.30/kg and €3.27/kg, while bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category ranged from €2.46/kg to €3.11/kg.

Those weighing from 350kg to 450kg ranged from €2.15/kg to €3.40/kg, while heifers in the same weight category ranged from €2.30/kg to €3.60/kg.

Top price

The top-priced weanling in the sale was a Limousin-cross bull weighing 290kg and selling for €1,190 (€4.10/kg).

One Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,200 (€3.53/kg).

The highest overall price at the sale of €2,420 was achieved for a Limousin-cross suckler cow in-calf to a Limousin stock bull and due to calve in February 2023.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Martin McNamara said: “Quality is very much to the fore here in Ennis.

“People feel with feed conversion it is easier to feed good cattle than it is to feed the lesser-quality cattle and this is definitely reflecting in the trade here in recent weeks.

“The beef price has slipped 25c/kg to 30c/kg in the last three or four weeks and it has to improve before the finishers get completely disheartened.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 305kg sold for €950 (€3.11/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 315kg sold for €950 (€3.01/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 285kg sold for €960 (€3.37/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,340 (€3.44/kg).

This group of four Charolais and Limousin-cross bulls born March and April 2022 and weighing 324kg sold for €950 (€2.93/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,200 (€3.42/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 300kg sold for €1,050 (€3.50/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born June 2022 and weighing 185kg sold for €500 (€2.70/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born May 2022 and weighing 310kg sold for €970 (€3.13/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born May 2022 and weighing 200kg sold for €560 (€2.80/kg).

This group of Limousin and Charolais-cross bulls born March and April 2022 and weighing 328kg sold for €1,100 (€3.35/kg).