This two-year-old Limousin bullock weighed 640kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.34/kg).

There was a steady trade in Tuam Mart on Monday, with 90% of the cattle through the scales finding buyers.

In total, 173 animals were on offer, back 100 on the week as we head deeper into summer.

While numbers were back, prices held firm on the week, with continued demand for fed cattle or those in need of a short feeding period.

This 13-month-old Limousin bullock weighed 445kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.31/kg).

Fed bullocks hitting over 600kg peaked at €2.63/kg.

This was paid for a 615kg Limousin, which came into €1,620.

This two-year-old Limousin bullock weighed 595kg and sold for €1,460 (€2.45/kg).

Top heifer

The top heifer of the same weight hit the market at €2.55/kg, this Charolais-cross weighed 605kg and sold for €1,540. While light on the ground, more average lots still surpassed the €2.40/kg mark in most cases.

This 15-month-old Limousin bullock weighed 475kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.19/kg).

Short-keep lots over 500kg were also in high demand, with average price resting at shy of €2.50/kg.

This two-year-old Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,540 (€2.55/kg).

This was led by a Limousin heifer that weighed 55kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.67/kg)

Store animals suitable for summer grazing topped out at €2.67/kg, with Limousin-sired stock again leading the way.

Light yearling Limousin stock under 300kg led the way on price per kg. A yearling heifer weighing 240kg sold for €3/kg, while a yearling bull 265kg sold for €2.91/kg.