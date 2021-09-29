These three 16-month-old Charolais heifers had an average weight of 466kg and sold for €1,270 (€2.73/kg).

Just shy of 1,000 cattle were on offer in Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles on Monday for its weekly general cattle sale.

With grass quality reducing with the extra rainfall, many are now looking to get to the marts early and Thurles was no exception, with over 120 extra cattle on the same sale in 2020.

Trade can be described as brisk, with averages across most sections up on the week.

These 10 year-and-a-half-old red Angus heifers had an average weight of 525kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.34/kg).

Compared with the previous week, numbers of dry cows on offer doubled, with average up 11c/kg. This meant that overall average rested at €1.63/kg.

This was paid for mainly dairy-bred stock given the location. However, any young continental cows on offer were easily breaking the €2/kg mark.

This 19-month-old Hereford bullock weighed 690kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.03/kg).

Numbers of fed stock suitable for direct slaughter continue to drop. Bullock numbers surpassing 600kg were only 40 this week, with average settling at €2.38/kg, a rise of 6c on last week.

These five red Angus heifers born late spring 2020 weighed 514kg and sold for €1,115 (€2.17/kg).

A further 20c premium was paid for better-quality lots on offer. Leading the way here was a bunch of Limousin steers with an average weight of 667kg that sold for €1,740 or €2.61/kg. Another notable lot was a pair of Angus bullocks weighing 700kg that sold for €1,760 (€2.51/kg).

Lighter bullocks in need of short-term feeding continue to be in demand, as agents look to fill quotas for the coming months. Overall average here stood at €2.26/kg, another rise of 5c/kg on the week.

This 19-month-old Blue heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €980 (€2.10/kg).

However, continental-bred stock born late last spring were easily hitting the €2.40/kg mark to a top of €2.70/kg.

As the weights reduced, the average generally reduced, also as the amount of dairy stock making up the numbers increased.

This three-year-old Friesian heifer weighed 700kg and sold for €1,365 (€1.95/kg).

One of the biggest offerings was for bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg. These were mostly spring 2020-born stock from the dairy herd, which still recorded an impressive average of over €2/kg.

These seven spring 2020-born Hereford bullocks had an average weight of 590kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.19/kg).

This average increased to €2.33/kg if we look at just the top third of lots sold, which included suckler stock and the top end of traditional-bred stock from the dairy herd. First-cross dairy beef stock made in excess of €2.30/kg for the real top end of stock on offer.

Heifer numbers weren’t as high, but again this weight division proved the biggest. Average stood at €2.19/kg.

Other lots

These seven-year-and-a-half-year-old Charolais heifers weighed on average 510kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.55/kg).

This pair of 29-month-old Romagnola heifers had an average weight of 605kg and sold for €1,335 (€2.21/kg).

This pen of seven 19-month-old Angus heifers had an average weight of 410kg and sold for €870 (€2.12/kg).

These seven spring 2020-born Angus heifers had an average weight of 437kg and sold for €990 (€2.27/kg).

This 19-month-old Montbéliarde bullock weighed 540kg and sold for €970 (€1.80/kg).