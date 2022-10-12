This Simmental-cross heifer born January 2021 and weighing 455kg sold for €960 (€2.10/kg).

Last Thursday’s (6 October) sale in Templemore saw 477 cattle go through the ring, with a clearance rate of 95% on the day.

With the majority of buyers standing at the ringside, farmers were hungry for the stock on offer.

With trade improving on the weeks previous similar to marts nationwide, continental and better-quality Angus-cross cattle were in high demand.

Forward store cattle were met with a lively trade, with the €3/kg mark crossed multiple times for better-quality continental types.

Limousin-cross bullocks topped the trade on the day, with some of the top-priced lots being a May 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 490kg making €1,500 (€3.06/kg) and another February 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 500kg making €1,520 (€3.04/kg).

A group of three top-end April 2021-born Charolais- cross bullocks weighing an average of 570kg sold for €1,730/head (€3.04/kg).

A lighter Limousin-cross bullock, born September 2021 and weighing 380kg, sold for €950 (€2.50/kg), while April 2021-born Angus-cross bullocks weighing 340kg secured €770 (€2.26/kg).

In general, good-quality continental bullocks sold for between €2.70/kg and €3.10/kg, with more traditional Hereford and Angus types making €2.00/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers were also in demand, with prices ranging from €2.20/kg up to €3.00/kg for the better-conformed continental types on offer.

Some heavier Limousin- cross heifers born in February 2021 and weighing 625kg were making €1,690 (€2.69/kg), with other Limousin-cross heifers born in January 2021 and weighing 565kg making €1,500 (€2.65/kg).

A pair of Angus- cross heifers born march 2021 averaging 470kg sold for €1,030 each (€2.19/kg) while April 2021 born Simmental-cross heifers weighing 510kg were fetching €1,320 (€2.59/kg).

Templemore Mart recently appointed Tipperary native Joe Bergin to the position of mart manager.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Bergin said: “I grew up surrounded by cattle at home and I have always been involved in the cattle industry.

“I am truly delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage the mart here in Templemore. I look forward to taking on any challenges that might be ahead and helping with the continued growth and development of Templemore Mart,” Joe added.

In pictures

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks weighing and average of 620kg sold for €1,840 (€2.96/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2021 and weighing 625kg sold for €1,680 (€2.68/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born June 2021 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,760 (€2.75/kg).

This group of Hereford-cross heifers born February 2021 and weighing an average of 475kg sold for €1,000 (€2.10/kg).

This group of Hereford-crosses born between March and April 2021 and weighing 400kg sold for €950 (€2.37/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born March 2021 and weighing 485kg sold for €1,130 (€2.32/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2021 and weighing 590kg sold for €1,760 (€2.98/kg).

These three Friesian and Friesian-cross bullocks born February 2021 and weighing 407kg sold for €695 (€1.71/kg).