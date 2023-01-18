This Belgain Blue-cross bull weanling, born February 2022 and weighing 408kg sold for €1,140 (€2.79/kg).

Poor weather conditions resulted in a reduced number of stock at Mayo-Sligo Mart’s Tuesday sale.

Mart manager Billy Loftus reported that stores and forward cattle continue to be a strong trade, with exporters, finishers and agents for feedlot customers very active.

Northern Ireland customers were in competition with feeders for forward continental stock, with feedlots and factory agents making their presence known around the ring for finished and short-keep cattle.

Bullocks from 500kg to 600kg sold from €2.56/kg to €3.09/kg to average €2.94/kg, while those from 601kg to 700kg sold from €2.68/kg to €3.09/kg to average €2.95/kg.

Heavy bullocks from 701kg to 800kg sold within a narrow price range of €2.98/kg to €3.03/kg to average €3.00/kg overall.

Weanlings

Bull weanlings were in short supply, but farmers and agents competed heavily for some of the better quality lots on offer, with quality continental types having no issue in reaching above €3.20/kg. Bull weanlings sold from €2.80/kg to €3.65/ kg, with the top price being a Charolais-cross weighing 374kg selling for €1,300 (€3.47/kg).

Heifers

Northern Ireland feedlot customers were again active for heifers, competing with feeders and farmers seeking both beef and breeding heifers.

Feedlot buyers were active for the forward beef heifers, while farmers secured the majority of the lighter store types.

Heifers from 401kg to 500kg sold from €2.68/kg to €3.20/kg to average €2.86/kg, while those between 501kg and 600kg sold from €2.35/kg to €3.30/kg to average €2.80/kg. Heavy heifers from 601kg to 700kg sold from €2.89/kg to €2.98/kg to average €2.93/kg.

There was a strong entry of cull cows, with the majority being beef stock. Quality and weight varied, but demand was brisk for all types.

Finished U grading continental types proved popular with factory agents, with quality types requiring further finishing being purchased for export to Northern Ireland.

Cows

Cows weighing 501kg to 600kg averaged €1.92/kg to a top €2.15/kg, while those weighing from 601kg to 700kg averaged €2.10/kg to a top of €2.60/kg. Heavy cows weighing 701kg to 900kg averaged €2.30/kg to a top of €2.54/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull weanling, born May 2023 and weighing 314kg sold for €1,190 (€3.79/kg).

This Belgian Blue cross bullock, born June 2021 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,750 (€3.07/kg).

This Friesian bullock, born May 2021 and weighing 430kg sold for €800 (€1.86/kg).

This Angus-cross cow, born in 2017 and weighing 778kg sold for €1,830 (€2.35/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow, born in 2012 and weighing 900kg sold for €2,060 (€2.28/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born May 2021 and weighing 534kg sold for €1,640 (€3.07/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born April 2021 and weighing 476kg sold for €1,480 (€3.11/kg).

This Parthenaise-cross heifer, born May 2021 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,800 (€3.10/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born May 2021 and weighing 558kg sold for €1,690 (€3.02/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born May 2021 and weighing 574kg sold for €1,760 (€3.07/kg).