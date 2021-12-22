This September 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 490kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.41/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Ennis Mart hosted its last bullock sale of the year last Thursday, attracting an entry of 245 animals.

Trade throughout proved very strong resulting, in all but 13 animals finding new homes.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Martin McNamara said: “Trade at the final sales of the year have ended very strong.

This February 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 570kg and sold for€1,600 (€2.81/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

“Trade was particularly strong two months ago, but it levelled, and is after seeing a lift in the last three weeks again, with appetite for all types of stock.”

Numbers of forward bullocks were back on the week, but still saw almost 45 lots of animals weighing 600kg-plus pass through the ring.

Trade for these lots was up 3c/kg on the week to settle at €2.47/kg, with factory agents eager on the ground.

This 465kg Charolais bullock born March 2020 sold for €1,220 (€2.62/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

For animals of better quality, average price for the top third of lots sold hit 16c/kg higher than this.

Just as impressive, the average price for the bottom third of lots sold saw it rest at €2.30/kg.

Top lot in this section was a 600kg Limousin bullock born in February 2020 that sold for €1,670 or €2.78/kg.

This 460kg Limousin bullock born March 2020 sold for €1,300 (€2.83/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Moving on to short-keep lots of bullocks weighing between 500kg and 600kg, numbers were halved on the previous week.

Here, 51 head sold for an average price per kilogram of €2.36.

The difference for better quality was significantly higher here, with the top third of lots sold selling for an average of €2.64/kg.

This November 2020-born Aubrac bullock weighed 345kg and sold for €750 (€2.17/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Buyers for lesser-quality short-keeps were more scarce, resulting in average dropping by 5c/kg on the week to rest at €2.04/kg.

Leading prices for the short-keep lots was a pair of spring-2020 born Charolais bullocks that had an average weight of 510kg and sold for €1,460 (€2.86/kg).

Steers weighing between 400kg and 500kg had the biggest numbers on offer, with 100 head selling to average €2.27/kg.

This February 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 450kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.22/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Better-quality lots sold very well, with average price for the top third of lots sold hitting €2.73/kg.

Top of these was a February 2020-born Blue that weighed 430kg and sold for €1,280 (€2.98/kg).

The bottom end of animals in this weight, along with lots sub-400kg, were dominated by first-cross dairy stock and the average price was generally back on previous weeks.

Other lots

This two-year-old Limousin bullock weighed 495kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.12/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This August 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 745kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.48/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This March 2020-born Simmental bullock weighed 700kg and sold for €1,660 (€2.37/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This pair of February 2020-born Friesian bullocks had an average weight of 492kg and sold for €750 (€1.52/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This September 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,650 (€2.46/kg). \ Odhran Ducie