This Limousin-cross cow born in May 2010 and weighing 565kg sold for €890 (€1.52/kg).

Iveragh Mart, Co Kerry, held its biweekly cattle sale on Tuesday, which saw a decent entry of 210 bullocks, heifers, weanlings and cows.

Numbers are increasing week on week and a large entry is expected for the annual spring show and sale, which is due to take place in two weeks’ time.

In the bullock ring, lighter bullocks weighing under 400kg sold well, securing prices in the range of €2.80/kg and €3.33/kg.

There was a select bunch Angus cattle in this section that also sold well, securing prices of €2.83/kg, which was paid for a bullock weighing 350kg. They sold up to €3.23/kg with a bullock weighing 285kg selling for €920.

Charolais- and Limousin-bred cattle dominated the trade in the 400kg to 500kg weight category, selling between €2.70/kg and €3.00/kg.

Plainer dairy types

The few plainer dairy types on offer generally sold around €2.50/kg. Top call of the day went to a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 880kg that sold for €2,730 (€3.12/kg).

Iveragh has seen a huge increase in the number of purchasers since moving online.

There were plenty of farmer buyers active for the genuine, hairy store cattle and weanlings and it was noted that these non-fleshy types have seen an increase of 30c/kg to 40c/kg this spring.

It also appears as though well-fleshed cattle that have got plenty of feeding are well back in price, losing 20c/kg to 30c/kg across the board.

Quality continental weanling heifers typically sold from €2.90/kg to €3.43/kg and weanling bulls of similar type sold from €2.60/kg to €3.36/kg.

Cows generally sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg, with the exception of a few plainer-type continental cull cows that sold just shy of the €2.00/kg mark.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Mike Kissane said: “There was a great trade here in Iveragh. We are blessed with the quality of cattle down here, with nearly all continental and suckler-bred stock on offer. Online bidding has really helped our sales and we are seeing a huge increase in the number of purchasers online due to our location.”

In pictures

This Charolais-bullock born in April 2020 and weighing 880kg sold for €2,730 (€3.10/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in February 2022 and weighing 472kg sold for €1,460 (€3.09/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in April 2022 and weighing 378kg sold for €1,085 (€2.87/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born in August 2013 and weighing 780kg sold for €1,960 (€2.51/kg).

This group of three Charolais-cross bullocks born in July 2022 and weighing 344kg sold for €1,490 (€2.95/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in August 2022 and weighing 295kg sold for €930 (€3.15/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in August 2022 and weighing 255kg sold for €840 (€3.29/kg).

This Charolais bullock born in February 2022 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,660 (€3.19/kg).

This group of four Charolais-cross bullocks born in April and May 2022 and weighing 309kg sold for €1,030 (€3.33/kg).

This pair of Limousin and Charolais-cross bullocks born in April 2022 and weighing 315kg sold for €1,030 (€3.27/kg).