These November and June 2021-born Limousin-cross bullocks weighed 477kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.52/kg).

Marts continue to see lower numbers, with July a very quiet month in most marts.

Nenagh Mart had 150 cattle through its ring last Tuesday with an almost 100% clearance.

The trade was described as steady on the day, with good factory agent activity, along with more feedlot demand contributing to the high clearance rate.

Good-quality bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket sold at €2.62/kg, while heifers in the same weight and quality category sold for €2.69/kg.

Dry cows met a good demand, with a 725kg Limousin cow selling for €1,900. Lesser Friesian types were around the €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg mark, with cows lacking flesh a little harder sold. Some lighter Jersey-cross cows sold for around the €1/kg mark.

Mart manager Michael Harty said: “We’ve seen the heavier cattle track back in line with factory prices in recent weeks, but store cattle for further feeding have held their price well, with feeders eager to replace cattle that have been sold.

“We are also seen a good bit of exporter activity already across the Central Auctions Marts, especially for weanling bulls in the 300kg to 45okg bracket. It’s always positive to see this happening early as a good start to the autumn weanling trade is important.”

In pictures

This four-week-old Hereford cross bull calf sold for €205.

This November 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 540kg and old for €1,340 (€2.48/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 525kg and sold for €1,390 (€2.65/kg).

This April 2021-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.17/kg).

This February 2021-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.29/kg).

This April 2021-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 640kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.33/kg).