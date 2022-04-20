Two Charolais-cross bullocks born January and February 2021 and weighing 395kg sold for €1,060 (€2.68/kg).

This batch of five Angus-cross bullocks weighing 454kg on average and born January to March 2020 sold for €1,170 (€2.58/kg).

Three Charolais-cross heifers weighing 310kg on average and born March / April 2021 sold for €740 (€2.39/kg).

Two Limousin cross heifers weighing 257kg on average and born March 2021 sold for €600 (€2.33/kg).

These two Limousin heifers born February / March 2021 and averaging 380kg sold for €1,020 (€2.68/kg).

These two Limousin-cross heifers weighing 347kg and born December 2020 and May 2021 sold for €860 (€2.48/kg).

Four suckler-bred Angus-cross bullocks born March to May 2020 and averaging 345kg sold for €980 (€2.84/kg).

In the region of 530 bullocks traded in Thurles Mart’s general cattle sale on Monday dominated throughput of over 850 head.

Manager Martin Ryan reported that there were more buyers sourcing cattle for summer grazing systems and, combined with firm demand for beef cattle, this inserted a strong floor under the trade.

Bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg were 5c/kg to 10c/kg stronger than lighter lots. Friesian bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.30/kg in the main, with top-quality lots rising to €2.40/kg and higher.

Traditional breeds held their own with continental crosses, with prices ranging from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg, while a selection of suckler-bred stock sold from €2.70/kg to €3/kg.

Hereford- and Angus-cross heifers of a similar weight sold from €2.10/kg to €2.30/kg for plainer-quality types and lots with poor weight for age, while heavier heifers with a good cover of flesh sold from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg.

Dry cows averaged €2/kg, with fleshed British Friesian cows from €1.95/kg to €2.10/kg, while suckler cows hit a top of €2.40/kg. Friesian cows with an average cover of flesh sold from €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg.