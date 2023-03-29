This Charolais bull, born April 2022 and weighing 340kg, sold for €1,230 (€3.62/kg).

The recent wet weather failed to dampen the electric trade seen in Tuam Mart at the Tuesday evening weanling sale, as farmer buyers pushed exporters hard, with both looking to secure numbers.

The entry of just over 150 weanling bulls and heifers saw a high clearance rate, with buyers anxious not to let cattle go home unsold and sellers hard pressed to turn down the strong prices.

Mart manager Marian Devane said: “While heavy cattle and store prices prevail, weanling trade at Tuam appears to be on fire.”

Weanling bulls met with strong demand, with the majority of bulls falling in to the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket, consisting of late-spring and summer-born stock.

U and R grading continental bulls were in the majority, with the preference of buyers also leaning towards these types.

Lighter bulls met a firmer trade, with heavier, older bulls not being able to compete on a price-per-kg basis.

Bulls under 300kg sold to an average of €3.58/kg, with a range of €3.12/kg to €4.39/kg, while 300kg to 400kg calves sold for between €2.27/kg and €4.11/kg for an average of €3.26/kg.

Heavier bulls above 400kg were lower in number and demand. They averaged €3.04/kg, with a small number of bulls above 500kg averaging €2.81/kg.

Weanling heifers were comparable in numbers, with demand equally strong for these, with more farmer buyers active in comparison to bulls.

Some quality higher-end heifers were being sourced as replacements by farmers, with these coming in at the higher end of prices.

Heifers less than 300kg sold for an average of €3.34/kg, selling between €2.31/kg and €3.89/kg.

Heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket sold to a similar average of €3.31/kg, within a range of €2.10/kg and €3.97/kg, with heifers over 400kg averaging just under the €3/kg mark at €2.99/kg, topping at €3.33/kg.

Older cattle

Bullocks in the earlier day sale met with firm demand throughout, although they couldn’t compare with the weanlings.

Those weighing 300kg to 400kg sold for €2.70/kg to €3.17/kg to an average of €2.94/kg, while lots between 400kg and 500kg sold for €2.30/kg to €3.27/kg, averaging out at €2.90/kg.

Forward stores and finished bullocks above 500kg met with the strongest trade, selling to an average of €3.05/kg, with a range between €2.47/kg and €3.49/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull, born May 2022 and weighing 325kg, sold for €1,270 (€3.91/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born May 2022 and weighing 325kg, sold for €1,070 (€3.29/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born July 2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €1,080 (€3.22/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born May 2022 and weighing 515kg, sold for €1,380 (€2.68/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born May 2022 and weighing 360kg, sold for €1,430 (€3.97/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born June 2022 and weighing 330kg, sold for €1,260 (€3.81/kg).

This trio of Limousin heifers, born June 2022 and weighing 290kg on average, sold for €1,000 (€3.45/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 405kg, sold for €1,000 (€2.47/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April-2022 and weighing 285kg sold for €950 (€3.33/kg).

This pair of Limousin heifers, born April 2022 and weighing 285kg on average, sold for €1,000 (€3.50/kg).