Buyers were plentiful in Carnaross on Tuesday night.

Carnaross Mart held its weekly weanling and suckler sale last Tuesday evening, with just under 450 cattle being sold through two rings.

Continental heifers between 200kg and 300kg were highly sought after, with cattle in this weight bracket selling for an average of €2.93/kg, such as a Charolais-cross weighing 290kg selling for €840 (€2.90/kg).

Stronger cattle between 300kg and 400kg were making more at €2.95/kg, with many animals over €3/kg, with a Charolais-cross at 310kg selling for €990 (€3.19/kg).

Angus heifers of similar weight at 300kg to 400kg sold for €2.55/kg, such as an animal weighing 333kg selling for €850.

A special entry of four- and five-star heifers suitable for breeding from the same farm ranged in weight between 275kg and 350kg, with an average price of €3.45/kg being paid for them.

Bulls

Bulls were also in demand, with Angus bulls between 300kg and 400kg averaging at €2.80/kg, such as a bull weighing 375kg selling for €1,130 (€3.01/kg).

There was a large offering of Friesian bulls at Tuesday’s sale, with many batches averaging €1.75/kg for animals between 300kg to 400kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 250kg, sold for €940 (€3.76/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 380kg, sold for €980 (€2.58/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross cow, born in March 2020 and weighing 570kg, sold for €1,460 (€2.56/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2022 and weighing 370kg, sold for €1,200 (€3.24/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in May 2022 and weighing 275kg, sold for €950 (€3.45/kg).

This Charolais heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 340kg, sold for €1,130 (€3.32/kg).

This Friesian-cross bull, born in June 2022 and weighing 415kg, sold for €730 (€1.76/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in April 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €1,090 (€3.16/kg).

This Hereford-cross bull, born in March 2022 and weighing 485kg, sold for €1,380 (€2.85/kg).

This four-star Charolais heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 350kg, sold for €1,270 (€3.63/kg).