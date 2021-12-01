After a quieter event in 2020 due to COVID-19, the buzz was back in Kanturk Mart for its annual fatstock show and sale and trade was on fire.
With 110 entries in the show, the trade was a major talking point afterwards and it’s easy to see why.
Prices were consistently north of €2.70/kg for the continental show cattle, with many making north of €3/kg.
The strong demand for Angus cattle in the Duhallow venue all year came across in the show too, with up to €2.55/kg available for them.
Supreme champion of the show went to well-known commercial cattle exhibitor Mervyn Busteed from Bandon.
His March 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 715kg sold for €2,800 (€3.92/kg).
Reserve champion went to an emerging name on the showing scene, Molly O’Sullivan from Kiskeam, for her 765kg Limousin bullock that made €2,500 (€3.26/kg).
In the general sale, Angus and Hereford stores were selling for between €1.80/kg and €2.20/kg.
For cull cows, Friesians dominated, with up to €300 with the weight available back as far as €1/kg for the parlour cows.
After a successful year, numbers have been creeping back in recent weeks, but manager Seamus O’Keeffe said Kanturk Mart has had a massive year.
“The demand for Angus stores was unbelievable all year with Herefords closely following them. Trade was a bit tougher for Friesians, but they’re always a bit back on the beef breeds.”
Speaking about the fatstock show, he said: “In my career in the mart, it was the best show of cattle and the best prices at a fatstock in Kanturk.
“It was one of the longest too, with the sale going on until 7pm.
“It was great to have the crowd back and there was a great buzz around the place.
“We had a fantastic entry of top-class animals and congratulations are due to the exhibitors for the fine specimens of cattle on display.
“We had a good spread with our judges too and we’re thankful to Tom O’Callaghan from Burnfort, George Grant from Offaly and John Kelly from Roscommon for judging. They had a tough job picking from the fine cattle on display today.
“As one man said to me, the winner could have been any one of 50 cattle.”
